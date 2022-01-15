All Fun and Games: Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield to share screen space in upcoming horror thriller

Asa Butterfield of "Sex Education" and Natalia Dyer of "Stranger Things" are scheduled to play the major parts in the high concept horror thriller "All Fun and Games." The plot revolves around a group of brothers who become involved in a game with a demonic twist. Ari Costa, whose credits include Extraction, Avengers: Endgame, and The Internet Kills, will co-direct the film with Eren Celeboglu.

It will be based on a script they co-wrote based on J.J. Braider's original concept, which AGBO purchased competitively. The principal filming will commence around the end of March 2022. “All Fun and Games” will be produced by Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois, as well as AGBO’s Kassee Whiting. “It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we could not be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature,” said Zois as per Variety. “Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film and with the guidance of Joe, Anthony, and AGBO, there is no question this is going to be a fan favorite.”

Anton's previous high concept thriller "Curs>r," starring Butterfield, Eddie Marsan, and Iola Evans, and starring Robert Englund, was bought by Netflix for international distribution in 2022 in one of the largest purchases of the 2021 Cannes market.

Meanwhile, at the age of eight, Butterfield made his film debut in "After Thomas" (2006). In 2007, he co-starred in "Son of Rambow" with Will Poulter. The next year, he featured in "The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas," a cinematic version of John Bayne's tale of the same name. On the other hand, Dyer is most recognised for her portrayal as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series "Stranger Things." The fourth season of "Stranger Things" will premiere this summer.

