'All Geeking Out': Malia Baker Opens Up About Working With OG Cinderella Star Brandy In Descendants: Rise Of The Red

Malia Baker is playing a major role in Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+. Chloe is her character and she plays the role of the teenage daughter of Cinderella portrayed by Brandy. As a plot, in the movie, Chloe travels through time using a magic purse to prevent her mother’s death in the present.

It was scary at first for Baker to receive this position because she was part of the Descendants sequel and was the screen adaptation of one of her music icons’ daughters. Thinking retrospectively, Baker said she loved the original movies and the cast such as Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and Cameron Boyce, who tragically deceased.

“I was such a huge fan,” Baker says of the original movies, which starred Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and the late Cameron Boyce. “So coming into this, it was so daunting of just the idea of all these iconic characters and all these OG cast members that I'm like, ‘Oh. Now, I have to be one of y'all. That's a really big task.’... But I think the one thing that I've reminded myself is I'm not walking in their footsteps. I'm watching their footsteps go and admiring from afar, and if I'm even a couple steps behind them, then I'm still in the right place,” she adds.

Malia Baker reflects on amazing experience working with brandy in 'Descendants: Rise of the Red'

Baker could only point to his wonderful experience shooting with Brandy and although everyone loved the first day of the shoot, and it was nicknamed Brandy Day.

Indeed, Baker did not even know Brandy personally before the filming; he was a viewer and was looking forward to seeing her on set. As she watched, Brandy was preparing to go on stage in the green room, dressed in a gorgeous blue dress that seemed to have come right out of fairytales like Cinderella whom she was always inspired by when young. The meeting took place during a dramatic entrance, Baker exclaimed, “Is that my mom?” and Brandy in the same manner answered, “Is that my daughter?”

Recalling their encounters, Baker shared that she remembered Brandy as being friendly and affectionate as she hugged her and reassured her during the shooting. Baker, in turn, has benefited from Brand’s words and pearls of wisdom on how to remain an honest individual and stay humble. Brandy who has been in the entertainment industry for a long time was roundly endorsed by Baker.

Brandy and Paolo Montalban return in 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' as new Cinderella and King Charming

Brandy and Paolo Montalban are back but Cinderella and King Charming, you may recall from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella are not quite the same. What Baker was doing here was to create a ridiculous statement like likening it to the multiverse with Cinderellas.

One of them is the story of how Cinderella and King Charming met or at least how they met in this movie or animation was different from how they met in the 1997 TV animation Cinderella. This couple now has two children; Chloe, and Chadd, who were featured in the first two Descendants movies.

Baker also likes the carry-over of Chad’s character from the original movies. They said their deaf son is attractive, intelligent, and well-mannered, and described her younger son as her elder brother, now leaving for college. Baker was keen to assure fans that despite the format change they are still part of Chad and the spinoff movie saying, “Well, Chad is here to stay.”

Descendants: The Rise of Red is currently available to watch on Disney+.

