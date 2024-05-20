Exploring All Horror Movie Sequels Releasing In 2025

2024 is almost halfway through, and all the major Hollywood studios and distributors are wasting no time filling up their theatrical slates for the near future. While moviegoers can still look forward to incoming blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Joker: Folie à Deux, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Gladiator 2, and Wicked Part 1 in 2024, what’s coming in 2025 is just as exciting.

Here are all the horror movies releasing in 2025.

1. Insidious 6

Popular horror franchise Insidious will return, as an Insidious 6 release date has been confirmed. The hugely successful Blumhouse Productions franchise, which began with Insidious in 2010, is based around the Lambert family dealing with their home, and their comatose son, being haunted by evil spirits from a realm known as The Further.

The film is scheduled for an August 29, 2025 release date, and is altogether separate from the franchise's spin-off Thread: An Insidious Tale. The plot details for Insidious 6 are currently under wraps, and it is unclear who, if any, of the legacy cast members will return for the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2 has been confirmed with returning characters Gemma and Cady, and a release date of May 16th, 2025. M3GAN received high praise from critics, and it became a phenomenal hit after going viral on TikTok. The movie made $176 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), which is even more impressive given its low budget of $12 million. Not only was the film a hit, but the character of M3GAN has the opportunity to blossom into the next great horror icon.

Advertisement

3. Saw Xl

Saw XI is officially on the way with plenty of terrifying news on the Saw sequel. 2023's Saw X was a return to what made the first Saw so well-received compared to its sequels, and it reinvigorated the tired franchise. The most recent Saw movie was a relatively grounded thriller focusing on John Kramer, something likely to continue in Saw XI.

Unlike other Lionsgate films which were shifted a few months, the next Saw installment has been moved a full year from its originally scheduled slot of September 27, 2024. Now, the sequel will arrive on September 26th, 2025.

4. 28 Years Later

28 Years Later is an upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Danny Boyle, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alex Garland. Produced by Columbia Pictures in association with DNA Films and Decibel Films, it serves as a sequel to 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), and stars Cillian Murphy reprising his role from 28 Days Later, other cast members include Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes and Jack O'Connell. 28 Years Later is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 20, 2025, by Sony Pictures Releasing.

5. Five Nights At Freddy's 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to premiere in theaters on December 5, 2025. The original 2023 movie, which followed Mike (Josh Hutcherson) getting a job as a security guard at a closed-down family restaurant filled with haunted animatronics, was based on the video game series of the same name created by Scott Cawthon.

The movie was a smash hit, grossing $297.2 million against a $20 million budget despite a day-and-date Peacock release and a steep 76.2% drop in its second weekend. In the wake of this success, the sequel Five Nights at Freddys 2 was confirmed to be greenlit in early 2024.

6. The Black Phone 2

The Black Phone 2 is the upcoming sequel to 2022 breakout horror hit The Black Phone, and there's already intense speculation about what awaits when the Grabber returns for a follow-up to Scott Derickson's Joe Hill adaptation. 2022's The Black Phone released to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with most reviewers praising Ethan Hawke for his performance as the villain of the story. The spooky follow-up is scheduled to premiere on October 17, 2025.

Advertisement

7. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the iconic Final Destination horror series. As fans eagerly await the release in 2025, here's a comprehensive look at what's known so far, from the cast to potential plot twists. The film is set to coincide with the franchise's 25th anniversary in 2025, promising a theatrical release, including IMAX screens. The exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Does John Krasinski's IF Have a Post-Credit Scene? FInd Out