A slew of movies have been announced in the past two weeks eyeing 2025 and 2026 releases. Halfway through 2024, the biggest Hollywood studios and distributors have begun booking their slots at the theaters.

From Marvel and DC to Paramount Universal, Warner Bros., Sony, Lionsgate, and A24, and from superhero and horror movies to animation and live-action movies, here are all the exciting movies they have announced for the coming years. While you wait for your favorites, you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Joker: Folie à Deux, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Gladiator 2, and Wicked Part 1 this year.

Movies Marvel has slated for 2025, 2026, and 2027

Marvel Studios is making a grand comeback in 2024 after a short break, bringing with it a plethora of films for the next three years. In 2025, get ready to be thrilled by Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Blade. And that's not all! The long-awaited adaptation of The Fantastic Four will finally grace the big screen on July 25, 2025, alongside these exhilarating new releases. Get your popcorn ready for an epic cinematic experience!

With a retro-themed adventure helmed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), Marvel is set to reintroduce its founding family– Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Following this, in 2026 and 2027, the MCU will release Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

DC movies set to hit theaters in 2025, 2026, and 2027

One of the most-waited DC films, Superman by filmmaker James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025. Following this, DCU will resume on June 26, 2026, with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Next on the schedule comes the eagerly awaited release of The Batman Part II on October 2, 2026, which is currently regarded as an "Elseworlds" tale.

After multiple delays, the DC fans will finally be treated to Robert Pattinson and writer-director Matt Reeves teaming up once more to bring their sequel to life. Some DC movies have been announced without the exact release dates such as DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters including The Authority, Swamp Thing, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Animated movies lined up for 2025 and 2026

Sony Pictures Animation will kick things off with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse 2025, followed by Pixar's new film Elio hitting theaters on June 13, 2025, and Toy Story 5 coming out on June 19, 2026.

Additional sequels from Walt Disney Animation Studios are planned including Zootopia 2 and Frozen 3, which are slated to release on November 26, 2025, and November 25, 2026, respectively. The much-awaited sequel of Super Mario Bros. Movie is also scheduled for release on April 3, 2026.

According to the release schedule, Dog Man, based on the popular children's comics, is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. Following that, The Bad Guys 2 is scheduled for release on August 1, 2025. Warner Bros. Animation has prepared The Cat in the Hat, a new animated Dr. Seuss universe film starring comedian Bill Hader as the titular feline, which will be released on March 6, 2026.

Paramount Animation will wrap up the year with The Spongebob Movie: Search for SquarePants on December 19, 2025. Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can look forward to the sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is slated for October 9, 2026. Lastly, Paramount has Aang: The Last Airbender, a feature animated film continuation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, set for release on January 20, 2026.

Horror movies are mostly slated for 2025

The coming year will see several sequels of major horror flicks including The Black Phone 2, M3GAN 2.0, Saw XI, 28 Years Later, and the sequel of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Slated for March 7, 2025, is Ryan Cooglers yet-to-be-titled original vampire flick starring Michael B. Jordan as the lead.

Other horror flicks for the year include Leigh Whannell’s Wolfman scheduled for January 17, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride slated to release on October 3, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and Weapons on January 16, 2026.

Wrapping up the years with miscellaneous movies

2025 will see the release of live-action versions of DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon and Disney's Snow White. With the recent popularity of video game adaptations, 2025 has a live-action Minecraft film in-store to hit theaters on April 4, 2025.

In action blockbusters, the 2025 summer movie schedule has Mission: Impossible 8, John Wick Presents: Ballerina, and Jurassic World 4. Finally, there’s filmmaker Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu, the first film in the Star Wars saga, which will open in theaters on May 22, 2026.

The much-awaited third installment of Avatar is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025, and two other mystery Star Wars movies are also lined up for December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027. Fast and Furious 11 is also set to hit theaters on April 4, 2026.

