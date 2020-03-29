All My Children actor John Callahan dies at the age of 66; ex wife Eva LaRue shares heartfelt condolence

Ex-wife Eva LaRue mourns John Callahan's death as the All My Children actor passes away at the age of 66.

John Callahan, who starred as Edmund Grey in the long-running show of the 90s titled All My Children, passed away at the age of 66. The news of his demise was given out by his ex-wife Eva LaRue as she took to her Instagram handle a day ago and shared her heartfelt condolences for her late ex-late husband. "We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones," she wrote.

Ex-wife Eva LaRue prayed for him and wrote, "May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever." John Callahan and Eva LaRue have a daughter together named Kaya. On hearing the news of his death, Eva and Kanya grieved their loss. "We are devastated-My great friend, co-parent partner, and loving father to Kaya," the post read.

"That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass!" Eva LaRue wrote." Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you."

Eva LaRue's caption also suggests John Callahan's love for baseball sport as she wrote, "I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan."

