All My Children reboot is FINALLY happening; Alums Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos to return but as producers

Iconic series All My Children is getting a spinoff and shows alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who met on the show and then got married, will be returning to the series but as producers, not actors.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are returning to their roots. Variety reports that the married actors will be behind the camera this time as executive producers for a primetime spinoff of 1970’s famous sitcom All My Children, called Pine Valley. The new series will centre on a young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.

Kelly and Mark both starred on the flagship soap opera, which is how they met and eventually married. They now share three children together. She starred as Hayley Vaughan, and Mark played Mateo Santos Sr. They both left the soap in 2002.

For the unversed, the iconic show was set in the upscale town of Pine Valley, Philadelphia, a fictional suburb of Philadelphia. The show revolved around the intertwined relationships and secrets of several families and has a history of controversial yet socially relevant storylines dealing with topics like abortion in the 1970s, AIDs in the 1980s, and same-sex marriage in the 2000s. Though the long-running soap was cancelled by ABC in 2011, the series was revived for online viewing in April 2013. While its online episodes are just 30 minutes, the scheming, drama and romance remain central to the show, and many of the beloved characters from the broadcast run return for the online version.

If you missed it, Kelly Ripa posted a compilation of some Halloween costumes on her Instagram account and one of the photos had everyone talking. The photo shows Kelly‘s hubby Mark Consuelos in a tight cop uniform standing next to his friend, Bruce Bozzi. Fans couldn’t help but notice Mark‘s very tight pants and comments soon poured in. “Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform” one comment read, while another commenter posted, “Your husband stuffed his pants.”

ALSO READ: When Kelly Ripa compared Priyanka Chopra and Tom Cruise

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×