All My Children Star Kelly Ripa Reveals Parents Did Not Approve of Her Eloping With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa’s and her husband Mark Consuelos’ parents weren’t happy with their decision to elope. The All My Children star and her husband have been married for almost three decades. The couple ditched the plans of having a grand wedding and eloped to Las Vegas.

Kelly recently revealed how their parents were extremely unhappy with their decision to elope. Here’s how Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ’ parents reacted when they found out the news.

Kelly Ripa talks about her elopement with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost three decades now. The stars got married in Las Vegas when they decided to elope in 1996. In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the stars revealed how neither of their parents were pleased with the elopement.

“None of our parents like the fact that we eloped,” she revealed. Mark chimed in saying that their parents hated the fact that they did. Kelly joked while telling the audience, “Spoiler alert: if you’re planning on eloping, your parents will hate that.”

Mark shared how, a decade later, their parents finally embraced their choice to elope. It was a heartwarming moment when their parents recognized the significant amount of money Kelly and Mark had saved them by avoiding a lavish wedding.

Kelly joked about how her parents would have “arranged” Mark and her if they could. "Really? My parents definitely would have wanted you,” Mark added. He later asked his wife if her father would have approved of him. Kelly replied saying that her father would have 100% liked Mark.

Kelly also noted how the divorce rate when it comes to arranged marriages is only 4%. She added that the national divorce rate is 50%. She concluded noting that parents knew “what they’re talking about.”

Kelly and Mark talk about their childrens’ partners

Kelly and Mark spoke about how they do not say anything when it comes to their kids’ love lives. Kelly noted that when you tell your child that you do not like their partner it makes them want to “dig in.” On the other hand, saying that you like their partner makes them think, “Hmm… why does my mom like them.” Kelly revealed that this is why they refrain from commenting on their children’s dating choices.

Mark noted how comments from parents can push their children “towards that person.” Kelly and Mark share three kids from their marriage named Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

