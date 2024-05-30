All Of Elon Musk's Movie Cameos ft. Iron Man 2, Men in Black & More

When we hear Elon Musk, what comes to our minds instantly? One of the richest persons in the world, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, the man who bought X, formerly known as Twitter, and someone who is in the news all the time for good or bad reasons. But he has also another identity, as an actor who made multiple cameos in many films and shows. And we have seen how natural he has been in whatever cameos he portrayed. Let’s take a look at his cameos.

Iron Man 2

Many people call Elon Musk a "real-life Tony Stark." Before playing Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, actor Robert Downey Jr. reportedly consulted with him. Musk's most well-known appearance was likely his ten-second cameo in Iron Man 2, during which he chatted with Tony Stark.

Men in Black: International

This is one of the shortest cameos by him to date. He makes an appearance in a scene where he interviews through a screen that is projected on the "Alien Surveillance System." In this brief moment, celebrities like Ariana Grande are also visible.

Why Him

One of the funniest cameos from Elon Musk that you will see is this one. He and the movie's protagonist, Ned Flemming, are seen interacting. When Musk tells Flemming who he really is, she is shocked.

Machete Kills

Elon Musk had one of his most interesting cameos in the movie Machete Kills. In this science fiction movie, audiences get to witness the CEO of Space X bidding Machete farewell as he boards the SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.0 rocket and starts on a mission to reach an orbiting station.

Transcendence

Elon Musk's cameo in Transcendence was important despite a very short appearance. In the sci-fi thriller, he is seen sitting in the audience as someone talks about AI and how it can be used to make consequential advances and protect lives.

