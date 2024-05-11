Before becoming successful businesswomen, the Kardashian-Jenner family had a different story altogether. They have a history of dabbling in multiple successful businesses, which includes Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics empire and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not been able to win in all of their business ventures. Here are some of their most disastrous endeavors.

Dash

Dash Boutique, located in Calabasas, California, was the place where the Kardashian sisters began their business venture. Over the course of 12 years, this high-end boutique offered a curated selection of clothing and accessories. It made appearances in the early episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and even had its own show. Unfortunately, due to poor sales, the store closed its doors in 2018, shutting down all of its branches.

Quick Trim

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were selected to endorse the weight loss product Quick Trim. However, in 2012, the trio faced a $5 million lawsuit for supposedly promoting the product through deceptive marketing tactics without any scientific evidence to back it up.

The Kardashian Card

The Kardashian Kard was a short-lived prepaid debit card introduced by the Kardashian family. Despite launching a website, advertising the card's features, and providing all the necessary details, the card faced severe backlash and was quickly withdrawn from the market.

The main criticism was that the card had exorbitant fees, as disclosed on the official website, and the target audience was teenagers, as the marketing campaign explicitly focused on this demographic. After CNN covered the story, numerous newspapers and government officials voiced their concerns about the product, ultimately leading to the removal of the Kardashian Kard from sale.

Bebe Clothing

The Kardashians initially signed a five-season deal with the American retailer Bebe, introducing the Kardashians for Bebe collection. However, in December 2010, Bebe announced that they would no longer continue with the line.

Kardashian Khaos

The Kardashian store at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas was selling items at steep prices, such as an 8-euro bottle of water, and giving fans the opportunity to meet the sisters. However, due to the high prices and declining interest, all merchandise had to be discounted to less than half of their original price, resulting in the store shutting down for good.

Kris

Kris Jenner might be the super momager, but she has had setbacks, too. In 2013, she hosted a talk show called Kris on the Fox network. The program featured famous co-hosts like Ryan Seacrest and Khloe Kardashian.

Kris was thrilled to receive her show, expressing before the premiere that it was indeed her dream come true. Regardless, after airing just ten episodes, the show did not get renewed for an entire season and was subsequently canceled.

Kardashian Beauty

In 2012, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney debuted Khroma Beauty, a makeup line available exclusively at Ulta. The brand was removed from stores shortly after due to numerous legal challenges regarding copyright violations. Lawsuits were initiated by Chroma Beauty, a beauty company in Los Angeles, and Kroma Beauty, a company in Florida, due to similarities in the makeup brand’s name with their businesses.

Khroma Beauty changed its name to Kardashian Beauty, which became famous for its hair products. In 2016, the Kardashians faced legal troubles again with a lawsuit from Hillair Capital Management for failing to promote the beauty brand after it acquired Kardashian Beauty from the previous owners, Boldface. Lacking the sister’s participation, the brand disappeared from the shelves very soon.

Kendall and Kylie’s Book

In 2014, Kylie and Kendall Jenner co-authored a book named Rebels: City of Indra. The science fiction book depicts the adventures of two girls with extraordinary abilities as they set out on a shared quest.

It received a mixed reception online, with numerous people labeling it a failure. As the Nielsen BookScan reported, the sisters' literary debut only sold 13,000 copies within the initial months. Only 0.05% of their book’s social media followers purchased a copy.

Unbreakable

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom first met in August 2009 and decided to get engaged within just a few weeks of meeting each other. Nine days following their engagement, they held their wedding in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony.

While being together, they launched a fragrance named Unbreakable Bond. Despite that, their relationship ended, and Khloe initiated divorce proceedings in 2013 due to rumors of Lamar’s drug issues. Lamar confessed to having a cocaine addiction and being unfaithful to Khloe. After that, there was no further discussion on the brand.

