‘All of you just f**k off?...’: When Ryan Reynolds clapped back to the online harassment faced by mommy bloggers

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are experts at the parenting sector currently, things were not always easy for them. When their first daughter, James was born in 2015, they faced excessive online harassment from other parents. The Mommy community on social media bullied them for the tiniest errors or issues that were not even errors on their part. In a candid conversation with GQ, back in 2015, Ryan Reynolds opened up and shared his take on the harassment the couple faced online.

Ryan Reynolds shared his take on the parent-child online community

It all started when Lively shared a post on Instagram that showed Ryan Reynolds carrying their baby in a baby carrier. The couple soon found themselves being harassed by millions of mommy bloggers. They pointed out how Reynold’s legs were together when ideally they should have been separated which makes as little sense now as it did back then. One of the comments also read, “Please read your baby product manuals with as much detail as you read a script”

Speaking to GQ on the subject, Reynolds said, “Can I just make some mistakes and all of you just f**k off?” He continued, “Yeah. You want to be able to say that. But you can’t say that. There is almost no community on Earth as intense as the parent-child online community.”

Blake Lively called the idyllic mommy bloggers a great brand of humor

In a separate interview, Blake Lively spoke to People about her take on idyllic mommy blogs. She said, “They’re one of the greatest brands of humor. It’s just these images of people in their idyllic lives and these worlds that leave me like, ‘I’m just a terrible parent and don’t have it figured out at all.’” The Gossip Girl actress also added, “I love thinking about what their house looks like in the image [they’re presenting] and then thinking about what it actually looks like behind that perfect shot.”

The actress also spoke about her take on parenting and said, “I think it’s hard to slap labels on any parents because it’s just so tricky. It’s like every moment you’re figuring out what the heck you’re doing. You think, ‘Ooh, should I be more strict, or should I be more, I don’t know, emotional?’ Or whatever it is.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share three daughters, James, Ines and Betty. Blake will next be seen in Colleen Hoover’s adaptation of It Ends with Us. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds will be seen on the silver screen next in Deadpool 4.

ALSO READ: "No more kids... when I'm in the makeup: Ryan Reynolds reveals the reason behind not allowing his kids on the sets of Deadpool