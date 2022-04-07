All the Old Knives Review: Chris Pine & Thandiwe Newton's movie is a scrumptious meal for thriller enthusiasts

All the Old Knives

All the Old Knives Cast: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce

All the Old Knives Director: Janus Metz Pedersen

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

All the Old Knives Stars: 3.5/5

Giving throwback romantic thrillers a revival of sorts, with a modern twist, is Janus Metz Pedersen's All the Old Knives starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as ex-lovers and spies Henry Pelham and Celia Harrison. Based on Olen Steinhauer's provocative novel of the same name, with the author in charge of the screenplay as well, we're immediately transported back to the evergreen, luscious Alfred Hitchcock era, filled with lust, betrayal and double-dealing. But does All the Old Knives pack a mean punch for thriller fans? Let's find out!

For those not accustomed to the novel, All the Old Knives primarily takes place over a delectable yet deadly meal, with plenty of wine in tow, at a luxurious restaurant overlooking the breathtaking views of Carmel-by-the-Sea. Henry and Celia recount a fateful day back in Vienna, in 2012, that altered their lives forever; Royal Jordanian Flight 127's hijacking culminated in the deaths of everyone on board, which then led to a trauma-struck Celia leaving both her job and Henry. With the case reopened in 2020, owing to loose ends, Henry is tasked with finding the mole after a possible inside job has been revealed by Pelham's ex-source Ilyas Shushani (Orli Shuka). The suspects include Celia, who mysteriously left Henry post the mission failure for unexplainable reasons, and Bill Compton (Jonathan Pryce), Celia's boss. While sternly confronting a stumped Bill in London with zero bias, Henry's heart gets in the way while interrogating Celia, as he's trapped between suspecting she's in the wrong and proving her innocence.

But, if there's anything that countless espionage genre movies have taught us, it's don't judge a book by its cover! As the web entangles over what actually happened in the past, over a reminiscent, unrequited tête-à-tête between two ex-lovers, we uncover how there's more than meets the eyes. In his impressive sophomore directorial, Janus Metz Pedersen expertly threads through a "last meal" situation with the stakes at an all-time high, with the endgame pointed towards only one walking out of the restaurant alive. Leaving the heavy-lifting to his actors with crisp dialogues, a lot less action which is a surprisingly pleasant creative decision, and a seamless flashbacks route, you're immediately invested in not just uncovering the mole, but what really transpired in Henry and Celia's doomed romance. Given how he's aware of the source material like the back of his hand, especially with the fact that he wrote it, Olen Steinhauer's screenplay does sweet justice in extracting the juicy elements and fulfilling the story arc in one hour and 41 minutes duration of All the Old Knives.

When it comes to the lead performances in All the Old Knives, Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton instantly bring out the best in each other, gifting the audience with eclectic, sparkling chemistry; something you're emotionally invested in, in spite of it ultimately being rooted to passionate lust. Chris delivers in spades, exuding the trauma Henry has endured with rousing earnestness, both professionally and personally, as he's still very much not over Celia and doesn't even try to disguise it. However, the real scene-stealer is Thandiwe as she excels remarkably in keeping you guessing throughout over Celia's innocence while shedding light on the impact of the hijacking upon her dwindling mind frame.

When it comes to the supporting cast, while Laurence Fishburne as Vick Wallinger, the one in charge, isn't bestowed with enough screen time to establish his character as a formidable aspect of the storyline, Jonathan Pryce as Bill Compton still manages to bring a sense of raw eeriness, aiding in making Henry and Celia's story all the more impactful. Orli Shuka, too, does a fine job as Illyas Shushani, a character filled with one too many grey shades.

Besides a neatly tied script and fine performances, All the Old Knives takes it a notch higher with Charlotte Bruus Christensen's superior cinematography, complemented by Marcus Rowland's exquisite production design. This is particularly witnessed during Henry and Celia's dinner sequences, as the warm afternoon undertones make way for an ominous darkly lit evening and night, foreshadowing what's to come. Mark Eckersley and Per Sandholt's editing is brisk throughout while being immaculate when it comes to interlacing three clearly distinguished settings that never confuse or distract you. A special shoutout to the carefully curated costume design by Stephanie Collie, that helps distinguish the years gone by for the characters. The technical aspects of All the Old Knives mould immaculately to richen the script, with clear cut Hitchcockian inspiration, which works like a charm.

In finality, All the Old Knives is synergy in motion where everything feels just as nostalgic as it does brand new. At the end of the movie, you've devoured a scrumptious meal, satiable for thriller enthusiasts.