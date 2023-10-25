'All pretty boring': When Chris Hemsworth stabbed himself with an oversized knife, actor shared 'scar' story

Chris Hemsworth, the charismatic Australian actor, has not only charmed audiences with his compelling performances but also with his resilience. Beyond his chiseled looks and on-screen heroics, Hemsworth bears physical scars that tell a story of determination.

In 2013, he suffered a severe injury on the set of Rush, leaving him with a significant scar on his face. Rather than concealing it, he proudly wears it as a symbol of his dedication to his craft.

Chris Hemsworth opens about his scariest scar

Besides being a quintessential action hero, Chris Hemsworth carries more than just a cinematic legacy. While talking with GQ magazine back in 2014, the actor opened up about the scars he wears proudly.

When the interviewer asked him about his “coolest scar”, he ticked a few of them from roughhousing with his brothers, dirt biking, and a life spent surfing. However, he referred to them as “all pretty boring” with manly modesty. But then, he remembered about one scar, not so boring, as he flipped over his left palm. He pointed out and said, “See this tiny little scar? I got this when I was 6 or 7, living in the Northern Territory.”

Story behind Chris Hemsworth's 'coolest scar'

The Thor actor then went on to provide the details of the scar reflecting on his childhood. Most of Hemsworth’s childhood was spent in Melbourne as his mom taught in school and his dad worked in child-protection services. But sometimes his father used to move the whole family up to the Northern Territory where he could work the cattle ranches, culling buffalo from grazing land.

Reflecting on living in the Outback, Hemsworth said, “It was a way for the family to save money, remote as you can get, the nearest town a five- or six-hour drive over dirt roads."

During a particular adventure, the young Hemsworth made an unusual

purchase of a knife. But not just any knife, it was a comically oversized one. He said, “I remember the sales guy asking, ’Well, what’re you gonna use that for?’ I said, ’Fishing?’ And that was the security test. Later, I went snorkeling in this swimming hole. Thought I stabbed a fish, but I stabbed myself in the hand instead. I still have a vivid memory of what that felt like. It wasn’t alarmingly bad, but it was like, ’Oh, wow. I’ve just done something here.’ "

Chris Hemsworth on fight with a Kangaroo

During the discussion, the GQ interviewer asked Hemsworth, “Who would win in a fight: You or a Kangaroo?” Hemsworth answered, “Kangaroo. Absolutely. It would kick you in the face. A lot. They lean back on their tails and double-kick. That’s how they fight each other in the wild."

