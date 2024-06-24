All Taylor Swift Friends Who Worked With Kim Kardashian ft. Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey And More

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian has been making headlines again. On April 19, the 11th studio album was released by the singer, and speculation was rife that the song "thanK you aIMee," was about Kardashian.

Although Swift and Kardashian were known for their tumultuous history, they still have several mutual friends- a pure indication that the rivalry was not as severe. Some of the renowned celebs who still maintain friendships with both of them are Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid to name a few. We introduce you to some more of Swift's friends who are still in touch with Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence maintains a good relationship with both of them and has made headlines for it too. At the Golden Globe Awards the American Hustle actress photobombed Swift during a red-carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest, in 2014. The incident was shared by Swift with E! after two weeks. She said, "Thanks for your friendship and for making amazing, terrifying faces behind me on camera when I'm trying to do an interview and not mess up!"

While in a 2018 interview at NYC's The Wing, Lawrence spoke positively of the Kardashians. She called them smart, grounded and funny!

Cara Delevingne

Since many years, Delevingne and Swift have been close buddies. After meeting at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The pop star was accompanied by Delevingne later during her 1989 tour and also at the 2015 MTV VMAs.In FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, the model had starred with the Kardashians. The show was premiered last year.

Rita Ora

Ora's friendship with Swift and Kardashian has simply been effortless. The singer known for Let You Love Me during a stop at The Eras Tour in February posted a candid picture with Swift. Ora has always supported Swift, and in 2015 she told Billboard, " "I think she's one of the most incredible songwriters of our generation." The equation between Ora and Kardashian has been seamlessly good too. During the Lorraine Schwartz jewelry event in 2018, both Ora and Kardashian were spotted having amicable exchanges.

Lana Del Rey

In March 2023 Lana Del Rey and Swift collaborated for Snow on the Beach. During the Swift's Eras Tour in Las Vegas, Swift recalled their collaboration and described it as their best.Del Rey's relationship with Kim Kardashian has been very positive even if she has deep ties with Swift. In Skims' Valentine's Day campaign for 2024 ( the reality star clothing line) she appeared and in 2014 she performed at Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West.

Sabrina Carpenter

Last year, the Espresso singer was with Swift on the Eras Tour. Apart from that they were together in the VMAs in September. Carpenter recently posed for a Skims campaign with Swift and the collaboration did not affect her relationship with Kardashians.She stressed in an interview with Rolling Stone “In that scenario, I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Carpenter said of Swift. "It was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that's all they have to do."

