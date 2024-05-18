All Taylor Swift Songs From Eras Tour Movie That Are Cut From Her Paris Setlist

Taylor Swift removed six songs from her Eras Tour concert setlist, five of which were featured in The Eras Tour movie on Disney+. Swift resumed The Eras Tour in Paris, France on May 9, 2024, after a two-month hiatus. During that hiatus, Swift released an extended cut of The Eras Tour music film on Disney+ featuring all of the concerts and bonuses. She also dropped her new album The Tortured Poet Department on April 19, making it a double album.

Now back on the road and entering a new season, Swift has added seven songs from The Tortured Poet section to the Eras Tour setlist. And for the show to accomplish this, Swift had to make some changes to the existing Eras Tour setlist. Along with rearranging the order of the existing eras and adding songs from Folklore and Evermore, Swift removed six songs from four different eras in the set to give room to the songs from The Tortured Poet in the three and a half got a space -hour concert.

Here are the list of songs that were removed from the concert.

1. The Archer

Taylor Swift has removed The Archer from the permanent Eras Tout setlist, which previously closed out the Lover set. Lover remains the opening era, but The Archer is no longer the sixth and final song. The Lover era is now five songs long and ends with the album's title track.

The Archer peaked at number 38 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and in the top 25 on charts in Australia, Hungary, Lithuania, Scotland, and Singapore. It received certifications from Australia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. Critics lauded the production and Swift's songwriting expressing vulnerability. Stereogum and Slant Magazine listed The Archer among the best songs of 2019. It was included in the set list of Swift's 2023–2024 concert tour, the Eras Tour.

2. Tolerate It

The second song to be removed from the concert is Tolerant It. A slow building piano ballad, Tolerate It features a midtempo production and an odd time signature. Inspired by the Daphne du Maurier novel Rebecca (1938), its lyrics are narrated by a young woman who addresses her unstable relationship with an older man who does not seem to like her.

Tolerate It was highly praised for the vulnerable songwriting from Swift and an engaging production and selected it as a highlight from Evermore. Commercially, the song peaked at number 28 on the Billboard Global 200 and entered the charts of Australia, Canada, Portugal, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It received certifications from Australia, Brazil, and the UK.

3. Long Live

The most gutting song to lose from the setlist is Long Live. It s a heartland rock song featuring girl group harmonies and chiming rock guitars. The lyrics are about Swift's gratitude for her fans and bandmates, using high-school and royalty imagery to describe the accomplishments in the narrator's life.

After Speak Now was released, Long Live entered and peaked at number 85 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Some music critics deemed it an album highlight and lauded the production and lyrics, but others felt it was generic and unmemorable.

4. The 1

Swift's removal of The 1 doesn't come as much of a surprise, though, considering it wasn't always meant to be part of the Eras Tour setlist. The 1 received generally positive reviews from critics, who discussed the song's significance as the album's opening track and praised the songwriting and production.

Commercially, the song debuted and peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It charted within the top 10 and received certifications in several countries.

5. The Last Great American Dynasty

The second Folklore song and last song from The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on Disney+ that Swift removed from the Eras Tour setlist is The Last Great American Dynasty. The song ranked it among the best songs of 2020. The Last Great American Dynasty entered the top 10 of charts in Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore, and the top 20 in Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. It was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

