All The Light We Cannot See Teaser out: Here’s everything to know about Shawn Levy’s Netflix series

All The Light We Cannot See, the highly anticipated Netflix series is gearing up for its grand release. The limited series, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning famous novel of the same name from Anthony Deor, is helmed by Shawn Levy. Recently, Netflix finally dropped the much-awaited official teaser of All The Light We Cannot See on social media, and revealed all major details regarding its release date, star cast, and technical crew, to the much excitement of film fanatics across the globe.

All The Light We Cannot See teaser out

The highly promising official teaser of All The Light We Cannot See hints that Shawn Levy's limited series is going to be a heartwarming experience for both the readers who are waiting for the adaptation of the famous novel, as well as the film fanatics who are not familiar with the world created by Anthony Deor.

All The Light We Cannot See teaser gives a sneak peek into the world of Marie-Laure (played by Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French girl, and her father Daniel LeBlanc (essayed by Mark Ruffalo), who flee from German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Marie-Laure and Daniel LeBlanc are constantly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means. But the father-daughter duo soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a man who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

Watch the All The Light We Cannot See teaser below:

