All the stars who said goodbye to General Hospital at the memorial?

General Hospital holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 16 times. Five-time Daytime Emmy-nominee Jacklyn Zeman, who debuted on the ABC soap in 1977, passed away in May shortly after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 70.

The January 10 and 11 episodes are going to be rough for fans of General Hospital and Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer from 1977 until her death. That’s when ABC’s soap will be saying its goodbyes.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina persuade TJ and Molly to accept her unique gift?

Stars who said goodbye to General Hospital at Bobbie's memorial

The upcoming two episodes of General Hospital, which will air on 10 and 11 January 2024, will be filled with twists and feature many surprises that make the most of the show's history. The viewers will learn that their beloved Bobbie Spencer has died, and the town of Port Charles will come together to pay homage to Bobbie.

Bobbie Spencer's farewell episodes will include characters from the past and present coming together to celebrate her life. This includes Maxie (Kirsten Storms), who has had a special connection to Bobbie since she was a young girl, Laura (Genie Francis), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Scott (Kin Shriner), and Carly (Laura Wright). Also featured in the heartbreaking episodes will be Finola Hughes (Anna) and Lynn Herring (Lucy), Jackie's close friend in real life. Ryan Carnes, who played Lucas, will also return for the tribute episodes.

Advertisement

During the emotion-packed episodes, Bobbie's daughter Carly will connect with her dear friend Felicia, and the duo will go off to Amsterdam to finish what the deceased had started.

While talking about the memorial, Laura Wright told PEOPLE, "When we shot the memorial, the entire cast was there. And it wasn't just for Bobbie; it was for Jackie as well. I mean, walking on set and seeing her photo, seeing all the pamphlets of like when you come to a memorial or a celebration of life, the pamphlet speaking about the individual and who is going to speak, it was bittersweet. It was about Jackie, and everyone was so present… It was like we as a cast got to really say goodbye."

At the end of the second day of shooting, the cast and crew stepped outside into the daylight and were struck by a rainbow over the studio. "It was incredible," Wright said. "Everyone leaving the studio wasn't surprised. They were like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she added.

General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling will be a love letter to the fans

The memorial is just one of two major surprises that will kick off in 2024. General Hospital's primetime special, General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, will air on January 4 on ABC. The network describes the special as "a fun love letter to the fans" that pulls back the curtain on six decades in Port Charles. The special will include a behind-the-scenes look at how ABC pulls together five episodes a week and features interviews with current cast members and former ones, including Amber Tamblyn and Rick Springfield.

While talking about the primetime special, Laura Wright told PEOPLE, "It definitely celebrates the storytelling and the writing, all the actors throughout the years, who have come on who were lucky enough to use General Hospital as a springboard into other things. It's super exciting. You see what it really takes to put a daytime show together and how hard we work, from casting to writing to directing to producing. By the time it gets to the actors, it's a whole different ball game... And there are bloopers over years and surprise guests. There's so many surprises, people are gonna be like, 'Oh my gosh!'"