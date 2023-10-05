'All these Instagram fitness models...': When Dwayne Johnson opened up why he doesn't have a six-pack, called the question 'f--ked up'

Dwayne Johnson, a renowned American actor and wrestler who is popularly known as ‘The Rock,’ boasts an impressive muscular physique. His exceptionally fit body has not only enabled him to perform physically demanding stunts and action sequences but has also contributed to his appeal as a leading man. Johnson's image as a strong and capable hero resonates with audiences, leading to box office success in blockbuster movies like the Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji, and San Andreas. Moreover, his journey from wrestling to acting is a testament to the transformative power of dedication and hard work that he had put in, alongside his fit body which undeniably has been a valuable asset in his remarkable career.

Dwayne Johnson reveal the culprit behind his imperfect abs

Dwayne Johnson and his co-host Emily Blunt recently divulged some of the most Googled topics in an interview for Wired. While Johnson’s reaction to “what’s wrong with the rock’s abs” was interestingly intriguing, calling it “f***ed up”, he did give a detailed answer to his fans.

Johnson said, “I think because, on Instagram, all these Instagram fitness models have these incredible six-, eight-, 12-, 24-pack stomachs." He further added, “he's "a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack."

Jungle Cruise’s iconic star went on to share more details on the peculiar question adding, “But the problem was, which a lot of people don't know [is that] I tore in a wrestling match. I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis... and what that did, was it caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So then... I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. I had a tear, a tear and a tear. So, they're not like perfect abs!"

Nevertheless, Blunt supported Johnson saying, “You know what, it's not his fault, guys... what's wrong with your abs? Where are your abs, you know?"

The Rock also noted, “It's called a wrestling match for 45 minutes, and the top of my quad popped out of my pelvis. And my abductor popped off my pelvis."

According to Bleacher Report , the injury happened in April 2013 during a match against John Cena at Wrestlemania 29.

Dywane Johnson’s post-wrestling fitness journey

After bidding farewell to the wrestling ring, Dwayne Johnson's fitness routine underwent a remarkable transformation. No longer solely focused on grappling opponents, he shifted towards a versatile regimen. Johnson combines intense weightlifting sessions, cardio, and functional training to maintain his iconic physique. His daily routine includes early-morning workouts, prioritizing consistency and dedication. The Rock fuels his workouts with a balanced diet rich in lean protein and healthy carbohydrates. Moreover, he emphasizes recovery, with regular massages, stretching, and rest days.

