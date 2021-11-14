All Too Well: Taylor Swift REVEALS how she cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in her first short film

Taylor Swift has revealed how she decided to choose Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink to be the lead actors in her short film All Too Well. The short film, inspired by her song All Too Well from her re-released studio album Red has been released on YouTube and has already garnered more than 20 million views.

During an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Swift said that she already had in mind about casting these two actors, hence she had planned everything else beforehand including the set design to the DP. "I wanted them to know all of the information so they could make a choice and sent them the song," the Red singer said, via E!

During the premiere of All Too Well in New York, Swift also revealed that O'Brien and Sink listened to her song before anyone else so that they could make a uniform decision about appearing in the short movie. "They had the song before anyone else had the song and when they said yes, I was so elated because I didn't have backups in mind," Swift, 31 said.

When asked about the casting process, O'Brien opened up on already being a fan of Swift when he was offered the role. Calling her "the best person ever," O'Brien said that he had "an automatic yes" to Swift's offer and didn't think twice before accepting it.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift's fans have been discussing on Twitter regarding the possibilities of All Too Well being about Swift's ex Jake Gyllenhaal whom the singer had briefly dated when she was 20 years old. However, nothing has been confirmed by the Willow singer herself.

