All Tracks Taylor Swift Removed From Eras Tour In the Paris Show; Deets

And, Europe is going to dance with the groove of Taylor Swift's songs for the next few days as the billionaire singer kicks start her Eras Tour's European leg in Paris. However, the setlist is revamped. Following the Paris show, it is now confirmed that she has cut several songs from the official setlist. The performance order has also been altered.

Eras Tour became the first such tour to cross the billion-dollar milestone as it generated USD 1.04 billion in gross ticket sales. This European leg of her tour will be concluded in London on 20 August with 49 dates in between in Sweden, Ireland, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Austria, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

What are the tracks that Taylor Swift removed from the setlist?

Taylor Swift amazed the audiences in Paris with a new setlist. Ever since the Eras Tour started in March 2023, Taylor Swift has made changes to her setlist. Swifties have been waiting to see if she would bring her latest album The Tortured Poets Department tracks to her three-hour shows and Swift did not disappoint them. All the way for TTPD tracks as she has included seven songs from the album in her Paris show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

And, meanwhile, Swift has cut six songs from the previous setlist. Here's the full list of all the songs removed from the tracklist.

The Archer

Long Live

The 1

The Last Great American Dynasty

Tis The Damn Season

Tolerate It

"I wish I could have toured Europe more. This is a dream crowd," the 34-year-old superstar told the ecstatic audience. The Archer was removed from the Lovers portion of the show and Long Live was cut from the Speak Now era setlist, according to ETonline.

The order of the setlist also changed. Fearless came before Evermore, followed by Red and then Speak Now. Evermore and Folklore merged into one era.

What new songs were added?

In place of the removed songs, Swift added seven TTPD tracks. The TTPD songs are: But Daddy I Love Him, So High School (shortened), Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

She wore a billowing cream ball gown while performing the tracks from her 11th album and the stage was set in a black& white theme.

"You were the first crowd to see songs from 'The Tortured Poets Department'," Swift said, before adding: "Or, as I like to call it, 'Female Rage: the Musical.'"

After the performances from her 1989 album, Swift re-entered the stage dressed in a white gown, before starting the tracks from TTPD and began with the album’s sixth song, But Daddy I Love Him.

TTPD topped the Billboard 200 chart, selling 2.61 million units following its release and it was even surprising for Swift herself. Swift wrote in an Instagram caption: “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.”

“2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

Eras Tour has become a cultural sensation and the world has not seen something like this since Madonna and Michael Jackson's concerts in the 1980s.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan to Name Their Child After THIS Player; Engagement Scheduled for Next Year