9 upcoming Marvel movies that are a must watch

Superhero movies are everywhere these days, and Marvel is the largest brand in the business. But not just any Marvel, but Marvel Studios. With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the concluding episode in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended 2021 on a high note. However, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow, WandaVision, and Loki were among the numerous Marvel films and series that won critical praise upon their first release last year.

However, the premise of a superhero film is no longer seen as posing an inherent danger, as it did a few decades ago. As a result, studios have been able to take greater perceived risks by adapting more obscure comic characters for TV and movies. Importantly, the increased likelihood of success has encouraged studios to be more inclined to cast characters that are not depicted by males in the lead roles. The Marvel Studios are now working with filmmakers that have unique tones and styles, giving them greater creative flexibility and resulting in a larger diversity of atmospheres for Marvel movies. However, Marvel movies are leading the charge in the cinematic superhero genre, which is continuously developing. Here's every Marvel movie releasing from 2022 to 2023.

Here's a list of the upcoming Marvel movies that are a must-watch

Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War won Benedict Cumberbatch tremendous recognition, which is why Marvel Studios Phase 4 set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange's second solo adventure will not be wholly alone, with Sam Raimi set to helm from a story by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron of Loki. Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), will play a major part in the tale, resolving some of WandaVision's setups; but, the majority of the plot remains a mystery. Wong, Baron Mordo, and Christine Palmer will all return, as will Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams. Xochitl Gomez, a newbie to the MCU, will play America Chavez. The events of WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man: No Way Home are likely to have a significant impact on the plot.

Thor: Love And Thunder - July 8, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth standalone film for the Asgardian warrior in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to write and direct the film (with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson). Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, will make her MCU return in Love and Thunder. Jane will take on the role of Thor's female counterpart, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and the new Asgardian ruler Valkyrie will be on the lookout for Jane. Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) will act as the core source of conflict, with numerous other well-known figures flitting in and out of the plot.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, immediately became one of the most popular Marvel films of all time, and although its foreign box office wasn't as high as Avengers: Infinity War (which no one anticipated), there's no denying that it was a critical and economic triumph for Marvel Studios. It's no surprise, therefore, that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in the works, with Coogler returning to the director's chair. There are no plans to replace Chadwick Boseman's part after his untimely death, and the production team has affirmed that they would not use CGI to add Boseman's image to the film. The sequel will instead concentrate on other facets of Wakanda, its people, and its culture. Story information is scant thus far out from its summer 2022 debut, as is customary. Namor the Sub-Mariner, on the other hand, is said to be joining the MCU in the Black Panther sequel.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 - October 7, 2022

The animation technique shown in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in December 2018 and rapidly became one of the most adored superhero films ever made, required many years to develop in addition to the plot. Sony Pictures disclosed plans for a sequel to Into the Spider-Verse shortly before the film's release. Into the Spider-Verse set up two sequels, allowing Miles Morales' tale to branch out in numerous ways. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been set for release in 2022 and will also include a Japanese Spider-Man.

The Marvels - February 17, 2023

Captain Marvel's maiden expedition was a great success, albeit not being as big a blockbuster as Avengers: Endgame. As a result, it's no surprise that Brie Larson's Carol Danvers will be back for a sequel in 2022. Almost little is known about Captain Marvel 2's narrative this long out from its release, as is customary for Marvel. However, it will take place in the present day. Carol will also team up with a grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan in the sequel, which has been renamed The Marvels (Iman Vellani). In the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, the latter will make her debut, and the two will face off against Zawe Ashton's unknown enemy.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

So far, the path to creating Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has been strange. Initially, it seemed that the picture would be one of the first to be produced as part of Marvel Phase 4, but then chaos ensued when James Gunn was fired as a director due to abusive Tweets he sent over a decade ago. The story of THIS version of the Guardians team, includes Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Karen Gillan) and will come to an end in the next sequel in the Guardians franchise, according to James Gunn. It's unclear how the story will end, but to say we're ecstatic about the project's latest developments is an understatement.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania - July 28, 2023

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) have been confirmed for a third instalment after Ant-Man and The Wasp. Michael Douglas' Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne will join the pair once again. Despite being portrayed by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame, Kathryn Newton will take up the role of Cassie Lang. Filming has already commenced in England, with a release date of early 2023 established. Peyton Reed directed the film once again, working from a script written by Rick and Morty's Jeff Loveness. With the renowned Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) making his MCU debut, the shrinking superheroes will confront their toughest struggle yet.

Blade

Stacy Osei-Kuffour wrote the writing for Blade, and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has been cast as the eponymous vampiric-vampire-slaying hero. After Easter eggs hinted at his presence in Loki, and then Mahershala Ali's Blade was proven to be the voice speaking to Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman/Black Knight in Eternals, the MCU is dropping a lot of signs that Blade isn't too far away.

Fantastic Four

Another Marvel film that has been confirmed but has no release date is a reboot of the "Fantastic Four." When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, which had previously licenced the characters for use in two previous franchise efforts, Marvel Studios inherited custody of these characters for the first time. Jon Watts, who helmed all three "Spider-Man" films for the MCU, is attached to direct this one, although it is still in the works.

ALSO READ:12 Dwayne Johnson movies that you should add to your watchlist