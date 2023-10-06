All you need to know about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ four children

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 and have welcomed four wonderful children into their lives. While they usually keep their kids away from the public eye, they occasionally share glimpses of their family life in interviews and on social media. Here's everything to know about their four kids.

James Reynolds

James is 8 years old. She was born on December 16, 2014, James holds a special connection to her late grandfather, as she was named after him. Her voice was even a part of Taylor Swift's album Reputation.

Inez Reynolds

Inez is 7 years old, born on September 30, 2016, and is known for her spirited personality and preference for Disney villains, particularly Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. Her name, spelled with a "z," adds a unique twist to the traditional spelling.

Betty Reynolds

Betty is 4 years old, born on October 4, 2019, and carries a meaningful family name. Her name was inspired by Blake Lively's father, making it a cherished choice. Taylor Swift even revealed Betty's name through her song "Betty," adding a musical touch.

Baby No. 4

The latest addition to the Reynolds family arrived in February 2023. Blake Lively subtly shared the news through Super Bowl photos, where her baby bump was no longer visible. The couple had previously confirmed the pregnancy in September 2022, with Lively proudly displaying her bump at an event.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, known for their endearing family moments and witty banter, continue to build a beautiful life with their four children. While they cherish their privacy, the glimpses they share offer a heartwarming glimpse into the world of this Hollywood power couple as loving parents.

