All you need to know about Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's 'strong' and 'more serious' relationship

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski 's relationship is getting "more serious" as you read this! Sources close to the couple are revealing to People inside details of their blossoming love story, which is "going strong." For the unversed, the pair has been romantically linked since last month as their PDA pics surfaced on the net...

A source close to the Saturday Night Live alum shared how Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are "really enjoying" their time together: "They are going strong and getting a little more serious. They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

Emily Ratajkowski Dating Pete Davidson is a "Nice Situation"

On the other hand, a source close to the 31-year-old supermodel spoke on how Emily Ratajkowski is in "a great place" in her relationship with the 29-year-old comedian-actor. Back in September, Emily divorced ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who was reportedly accused of cheating, after four years of marriage and a son Sylvester Apollo, 21 months. The second insider added that Ratajkowski's divorce was "very unexpected and rough." Hence, it took a while for her to "bounce back, but she is doing great now."

For now, Emily keeps seeing Pete, "enjoying" her time with him and the couple is "getting more serious.": "Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home."

Before Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski became a thing, Davidson was in an almost-year-long relationship with Kim Kardashian, before calling it quits in August. On the other hand, after her split with Sebastian Bear McClard, Emily was romantically linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.