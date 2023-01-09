All you need to know about the WWE Royal Rumble 2023

One of the most highly awaited Premium Live Events aka PLE on the WWE schedule is the Royal Rumble event which is all set to commence on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The event which will be held at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is famously going to crown this year’s number one competitor for Roman Reigns, the Raw or SmackDown women’s title.

The Royal Rumble

For those of you who have not been keeping up, The Royal Rumble is one of the most popular live-streaming events and a professional wrestling pay-per-view or PPV event that has been annually produced by WWE since 1988. The event was named after the Royal Rumble match which is a revised battle where unlike a regular match contenders enter the ring at specific intervals rather than in the beginning. Typically held in late January, every year, it is one of the biggest annual events conducted by WWE along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank. These events constitute WWE’s "Big Five".

WWE Royal Rumble Matches

As of now, three Royal Rumble Matches have been announced but there is more to come. However, the two annual Royal Rumble matches that have been in the headlines for years now, are the Royal Rumble match for the men’s division and another Royal Rumble match for the women’s division. Interestingly, the winners of both the matches will go on to a WrestleMania match.

The Royal Rumble Participants

There are no official announcements for any new entrants for the two upcoming Royal Rumble matches, however just like every year, the participants of both male and female categories will be from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT matches.

If there is one thing that WWE Royal Rumble history has taught us, it is that there is a big chance that there will be a jaw-dropping surprise entry. In other words, we urge you to expect surprises because The Royal Rumble is nothing but a collection of unforgettable moments.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: What to expect?

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will not be a part of the men’s Rumble match as they are confirmed competitors for the first Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. The match was announced on WWE.com. Apart from the three major matches, fans must expect more announcements to be made.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: How to watch?

If you are already excited about the non-stop WWE action and unforgettable battle moments on the 28th of January you must watch the event live. If you have never gotten a chance to attend a live WWE event; this is your sign. WWE’s Royal Rumble event is all set to take place in San Antonio, Texas. However, if for some unfortunate reason, you cannot visit, Texas, you can still manage to watch the highly awaited WWE event on Peacock.