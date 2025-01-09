Allison Holker Faces Backlash for Revealing Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Personal Struggles in New Memoir
Allison Holker is facing criticism for revealing personal details about her late husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, in her new memoir, This Far. Here's everything you need to know.
Allison Holker, wife of the late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, recently shared details about her husband’s private struggles ahead of her memoir This Far.
Holker revealed in an interview with People that she discovered Boss had been battling personal demons, including alleged drug addiction and childhood trauma.
She found hidden drugs in his belongings weeks after his passing and later went through his journals, which revealed his attempts to self-medicate. “He didn’t want other people to take on his pain,” Holker shared.
Courtney Platt, a close friend of Stephen Boss, criticized Holker’s decision to include such personal details in her book. Platt called the act 'tacky' and 'opportunistic' in an Instagram post, alleging Holker had made attendees of Boss’s funeral sign NDAs.
She questioned Allison Holker’s intentions, writing, “This is how you protect his legacy? This is what you want his children to remember?” Platt also accused Holker of smearing Boss’s name and sharing sensitive information for financial gain. Boss’s brother, Dré Rose, echoed Platt’s concerns, resharing her post and supporting claims about the NDA.
Social media users also criticized Holker’s decision, with one calling it 'distasteful' and another asking, “How is this allowed?” Critics argued that Boss’s personal battles should have remained private, with some branding Holker’s actions 'disgraceful.'
Holker has defended her decision, stating her intentions were to inspire others to seek help. Responding to accusations, she commented, “Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support.”
Holker also reposted supportive messages from fans, with one describing her as 'brave.' Despite the backlash, Holker remains steadfast in her message of encouraging open conversations about mental health.
