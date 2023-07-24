Allison Holker’s surprise disco dance lesson on HGTV; Remembering tWitch amid previous hosting plans

Dancer and TV personality Allison Holker Boss makes a special appearance on HGTV's Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge, sharing her dance expertise with competitors Alison Victoria and Ty Pennington.

Key Highlight

  • On an episode of HGTV's Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge, Allison Holker Boss surprises one of the team
  • She visits Alison Victoria and Ty Pennington as they create a 1970s-inspired dance floor

On Sunday's episode of HGTV's Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge, Allison Holker Boss, a former star of Dancing With the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance, surprises one of the competing teams. In an exclusive sneak peek to PEOPLE, she visits network stars Alison Victoria and Ty Pennington as they create a 1970s-inspired light-up dance floor for their room. Allison's cameo comes after originally being planned as a host for the show alongside her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who tragically passed away in December 2022.

An unexpected turn

Originally set to co-host Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge with her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Allison Holker Boss had to alter her role due to the untimely passing of the beloved dancer and DJ. The network took time to consider different options and ultimately decided to have model Ashley Graham as the new host.

Allison Holker Boss shares her passion

Despite the change in hosting plans, Allison's spirited cameo brightens the show as she imparts her dance expertise to Alison Victoria and Ty Pennington. She guides the rhythmically challenged duo with disco dance moves, adding an exciting touch to their room design.

Allison Holker Boss and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's love story

Allison Holker Boss and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's love story began on the dance floor when they first met during Season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. The couple's connection was instantaneous, and they got married in 2013, becoming proud parents to three children: daughters Weslie and Zaia, and son Maddox. Their journey together was filled with sweet moments, red carpet debuts, and exciting milestones, both personally and professionally. Tragically, Stephen passed away from suicide in December 2022. Allison lovingly remembers him as the backbone of their family and an inspiration to his fans. She continues to honor his memory and cherish the precious times they shared together.

Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch" Boss had an extraordinary love story, and their vibrant personalities shone through in their home and their dance. Allison cherishes the memories they shared and continues to honor her late husband's legacy through the Move with Kindness Foundation, supporting mental health initiatives. On HGTV's Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge, her cameo serves as a reminder of her dedication to dance and her commitment to uplifting others even in the darkest moments

FAQs

What happened to Allison Holker Boss?
Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement one day after his passing. tWitch, who was 40 years old at the time of his death, died by suicide at a hotel in Los Angeles in December 2022.
Who is Allison Boss husband?
Stephen Laurel tWitch Boss was an American freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality. In 2008, he finished in second place on the American version of So You Think You Can Dance.
Who is Stephen tWitch boss?
Stephen tWitch Boss, the amiable DJ for Ellen DeGeneres Show and dancer who rose to fame on So You Think You Can Dance, has died. Earlier this month, People magazine published an interview with her in which she said, It's been really hard because I can't understand what was happening in that moment [he died].
