Allison Williams Reflects On Evolving Reception Of Girls Character Marnie Michaels Among Younger Audiences: READ

Allison Williams, who played Marnie Michaels, one of the four New York City-based protagonists in HBO’s Girls between 2012 and 2017, believes that her character, along with the whole show, is now “resonant in a new way,” as younger audiences explore the series from a new perspective after discovering it through social media.

“The whole show got a lot of flack when it was airing for everyone being too selfish and self-centered,” Williams told her former co-star, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, in a new video conversation for Vanity Fair. Moss-Bachrach played Desi, Marnie’s musician boyfriend-turned-husband-turned-ex.

Now, eight years after the final season of the show aired, both actors noted that many younger audiences have picked up the show for the first time via TikTok and other similar social media and received the series in a more positive light. Marnie, especially, has been embraced by the audience after being labeled as overly cringe-worthy and self-absorbed. Williams says she feels the positive approach is because her character was before her time.

Selfishness Vs Self-Care – Allison Williams weighs in on the shift in approach toward her Girls character

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"My theory is, what was coded as selfishness among millennials is now coded as self-care,” Williams said during the aforementioned VF segment, adding, “Just being aware of what you need and advocating for your needs and standing up for yourself, and so Gen Z is like, ‘No, we get her. She makes sense to us.’”

Advertisement

Williams remarked that now audiences have come to accept the idea that the show, penned and created by Lena Dunham, was actually “a bunch of girls trying to create the best environment for each of them to survive and thrive and being wrong, but still trying and caring.”

The actress, who most recently appeared in Fellow Travelers, also weighed in on where her Girls character would be today. “I think Marnie’s still trying to have a singing career, in addition to other jobs. I picture her with another marriage under her belt; I think probably on the verge of deciding to have a baby on her own," she said.

Allison Williams had also previously defended both her character and the show as a whole

“One of the most frequent criticisms we get is that none of our characters are likable, and that one never bothered me because our goal wasn't ever to make the characters likable,” Williams told The Washington Post in 2017. “It was as if it was an indictment of Lena’s judgment, that she thought she was putting forth four upstanding, respectful, morally perfect women for us to behold, and that was so not the case,” she added.

Advertisement

As for the criticism her character, Marnie, received, Williams said, “I think when people judge her freely in my presence, it's like this weird feeling where I know that it's a function of having played her convincingly, but I also know that there is some reason it hurts. And I think there's a reason beyond the fact that I've been playing her so long. I think that it also has to do with how much she represents our generation—people I know.”

Allison Williams is also known for Get Out, M3GAN, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and The Mindy Project.