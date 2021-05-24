Ally Brooke reveals she has been secretly working on her first solo album

  1. Home
Singer Ally Brooke, a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, says she has secretly been working on her first solo album. The singer is busy recording songs and says it will be "a huge piece of her heart".
May 24, 2021
"So I am working on my very first solo album, which is pretty unbelievable for me. It's pretty special and I've been working in Miami. I was just there. And in Puerto Rico. I've kind of been keeping it a secret ... It's going to be amazing. There's so many different producers and artists (that I'm working with). It's definitely going to be a huge piece of my heart. I know the fans are just going to explode. It's been an amazing journey for me," she said, according to contactmusic.com.

Meanwhile, the singer is also working on her new podcast called "The Ally Brooke Show". She had tried to start the venture three years back too but had failed.

"It's funny, I tried to start a podcast three years ago and it just didn't work out. I wasn't ready so it was always there. But for me it was about the timing and now the timing couldn't be more perfect. This is whilst I'm recording in the studio, having my own podcast to share with my fans and to bring in a new audience. It's going to be a really good platform to just be vulnerable," she said on "On With Mario Lopez".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

