'Almost certainly move off that date': Rachel Zegler's Snow White's big screen release set to be delayed

In a plot twist that even the Seven Dwarfs didn't see coming, the eagerly awaited Disney live-action redo of Snow White could be in a delayed tango, creating ripples of surprise in the kingdom of entertainment. Rachel Zegler, the chosen lead, has shared her wonderfully unique perspective on the treasured 1937 animated classic, generating a mixed response from devoted Disney enthusiasts.

When will Snow White's magic grace the screens?

Industry insider Matt Belloni dropped a bombshell in his recent Puck newsletter. He revealed that Rachel Zegler's Snow White, originally set to grace the screens on March 22, 2024, might almost inevitably see a shift from this schedule. This revelation comes in the wake of a cascade of changes in the industry due to ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, as evidenced by Warner Bros.' decision to delay Dune: Part Two.

Belloni also pointed out that Disney's landscape in 2024 might be full of surprises. He stated about Deadpool 3, scheduled for May 3, 2024, a much-desired date that could become available due to potential delays in the film starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. In the midst of this commotion, there's a possibility that Snow White could also slide into this early May slot, a believable scenario considering the upcoming reshoots for the film.

Not a Damsel in Distress anymore!

As we eagerly await the 2024 remake, Zegler stirred excitement with her upcoming unique take on the iconic Disney Princess. With absolute conviction, she stated, "we're not in 1937 anymore." Cooked up in collaboration with Barbie's very own Greta Gerwig, the upcoming adaptation won't be weaving in a Prince Charming storyline. Instead, it's all about showcasing a "stronger" Snow White, nurturing dreams of leadership.

Her portrayal of Snow White goes beyond the classic damsel in distress, putting aside the notion of a prince's kiss as the ultimate goal. Instead, she envisions the character as a determined future leader, fostering aspirations of self-discovery and empowerment. This fresh perspective has sparked a lively discussion, making Snow White's live-action remake one of Disney's most debated projects.

