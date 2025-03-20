Almost Paradise Sitcom in Works at Fox; David Spade to Join Brooke Shields For the Ride
Fox is developing a new multi-camera sitcom, Almost Paradise, bringing Brooke Shields and David Spade together for a comedic take on a deserted island survival story.
Brooke Shields is set to revisit the setting that launched her into stardom in The Blue Lagoon, this time in a comedic twist alongside Saturday Night Live alum David Spade. Fox is currently developing Almost Paradise, a multi-camera sitcom helmed by Modern Family writer Danny Zuker and produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.
Written by Zuker, Almost Paradise is described as a blend of The Blue Lagoon and Gilligan’s Island. The sitcom centers on a seemingly ordinary married couple navigating the everyday struggles of being stranded on a deserted island for decades—essentially The Blue Lagoon, but as a family-friendly comedy.
The project was sparked by a general meeting between Shields and Kaplan, which later led to Spade joining the team. Shields had previously guest-starred on Spade’s NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me!, where Zuker also worked as a consulting and co-executive producer. Though no formal deals have been made, both Shields and Spade have been involved in the development process and pitch meetings. If the show moves forward, they are expected to take on the lead roles of Brooke and David, subject to availability.
Fox has already ordered two scripts for Almost Paradise, aligning with its renewed interest in multi-camera sitcoms following its focus on single-camera comedies in recent years. The network has previously collaborated with Spade, Kaplan, and Zuker on various projects, including Snake Oil and HouseBroken. Shields also has a history with multi-camera sitcoms, having headlined NBC’s Suddenly Susan.
With Shields and Spade potentially leading the cast and a seasoned team behind the scenes, Almost Paradise could mark Fox’s return to the multi-camera comedy space. If greenlit, the show promises to bring a fresh, humorous take on survival stories, blending nostalgia with a contemporary comedic edge.