'Always Been Touched By That': Bridgerton Star Claudia Jessie Shares Thoughts On Eloise Having A Queer Love Story

The recent season of the Netflix series has charmed the hearts of all romance lovers. Not only that, but it has also piqued the curiosity of viewers with its intriguing and seemingly queer character, Eloise Bridegerton.

While the audience has always had a peculiar interest in Eloise, the actor who plays her role, Claudia Jessie, has too been thinking of a sweet love story that Eloise deserves.

Claudia Jessie about Eloise Bridegerton

Most of its viewers have been loving the romantic tale of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, while a few have been wishing to witness something around the character of Eloise Bridegerton.

Well, it is not just the audience but even the actor herself, who has come forward sharing her view. Claudia Jessie, who recently spoke to Business Insider opened up saying, "I've always loved that there's this coding that people have with Eloise."

Talking about her character in the Netflix series, she went on to add that Eloise has a "strength," that might have a perfect base for a "queer storyline," while also stating, "And I've always been touched by that as a notion with Eloise."

Eloise is the second-eldest Bridgerton sister and also the fifth-eldest Bridgeton. She made her debut in Bridgerton during its second season.

About Eloise Bridgerton

Bridgerton, a series that is based on a novel by Julia Quinn talks about a lot of things. Not only does it capture the hearts of its viewers with delightful humor and undeniable chemistry, but the Netflix series even has a perfect storyline to have everyone hooked.

One of the several reasons that makes the series interesting is the character of Eloise Bridgerton. She is one Bridgerton, who seems to be reluctant to get married.

Since her introduction, she is also shown as a person who does not prefer to follow the strict rules of the society that existed during the Regency era in London.

Even though in the novel written by Quinn of the same name, Eloise does get married to a man, the series might have a different take on her character. Her character has been proven to be the one that is sharp and prickly and has always also been the one that entertains the audience.

During Season 2 of Bridgerton, she is shown to have a brief romantic engagement with printing assistant Theo Sharpe. However, their love story didn't last long as it was shown that gossip columnist Lady Whistledown disrupted their relationship, causing it to end in a scandal.

