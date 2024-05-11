'Always Feel Bad': Zayn Malik Says He Regrets Not Enjoying One Direction Days Enough

Zayn Malik talked about not enjoying his time with the boy band One Direction more in a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show. He acknowledged that at that time in his life, he took things too seriously and wished he had relished the moment more.

Looking back on his past, Malik realized how grateful he was to be in a much happier place now. He emphasized the importance of embracing one's own perspective and choosing to see things in a positive light. To him, it's all about adopting an optimistic mindset and finding joy in the present moment.

Zayn Malik Reflects on Teenage Angst and Lessons Learned Post-One Direction

When Zayn Malik abruptly departed the hugely successful British boy band One Direction in 2015, it shook the entire world. The trio, which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, declared an extended break less than a year later.

Malik, who was a teenager when Simon Cowell formed One Direction on the U.K.'s X-Factor, reflected on his departure and the band's journey and said that his younger self didn't understand the value of pursuing happiness. Back then, he thought it was cool to be moody constantly, and he described his previous mindset as having teenage angst and a chip on his shoulder. However, he has come to realize that such behavior wasn't beneficial, stating, "You're just a loser." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ever since then, Malik has realized the value of kindness and optimism. His belief is to be a person that others love being around, adding positivity instead of negativity to people's lives. This change of viewpoint is a reflection of his development as a person and his desire to build strong relationships with others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Zayn Malik's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Singer's Life, Career And More

Zayn Malik Opens Up About Fatherhood and Finding Happiness Through Daughter Khai

Zayn Malik revealed that having his daughter Khai, whom he shares with his ex-partner Gigi Hadid, has played a big role in his personal development. He talked about how Khai had given him a newfound love and brought him great happiness, something he didn't realize he was capable of before she arrived.

Malik praised Khai for bringing happiness into his life, pointing out her incessant giggles and delight in the little things. He underlined how her new outlook on life has infused his own, which had previously felt a little drab and grey, with color and vibrancy. Malik feels more alive and purposeful now that Khai is in his life, and he is motivated to enjoy and cherish every moment more.

ALSO READ: Lisa of BLACKPINK, Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik and More Spotted at Miami Grand Prix 2024