'Always More To A Story': Internet Divided Over Viral Clip Of Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Allegedly Kicking People Out Of Photo Booth

A recent TikTok video of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th Anniversary party in New York City has sparked outrage. The video shows the couple entering a photo booth where three women were already posing for pictures.

John Legend is heard saying, "We're gonna sneak in," as he and Chrissy enter the booth as per Yahoo Entertainment. The women then gather their belongings and leave, leaving Chrissy and John awkwardly waiting their turn.

Mixed reactions on social media

The video quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many users calling the couple entitled and rude. The comments ranged from "No wonder no one likes them. This is just one of a string of reasons," to, "Teigen and Legend are horrible humans."

Someone else pointed out, "When anyone says 'we’re just gonna sneak in' it’s code for sorry I’m being rude but I’m gonna do it anyways."

Despite the backlash, some viewers suggested that the situation may not be as clear-cut as it appears. One user commented, "I'm curious how long the girls were in there. The only way this is excusable is if they were in there for like 20 minutes, lol." Furthermore, one of the women later took a photo with John at the event, raising questions about the true nature of their interaction.

Chrissy's expressions and reactions

As the women exited the photo booth, Chrissy Teigen appeared irritated, and John Legend whispered something in her ear. Some viewers interpreted Chrissy's facial expressions as disgust for the women.

This fueled the controversy, with one user writing, "As the women are leaving, Teigen appears to express disgust with a series of unpleasant facial expressions directed towards the women."

The ambiguity of the video allows for speculation. While the women claim they waited 30 minutes for their turn, it's unclear how long they actually used the booth. The brief video clip does not provide sufficient context to make a definitive decision.

This incident has reignited discussions over Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's public image. Critics claim the couple has a history of entitlement, while supporters highlight their personal struggles and philanthropic efforts.

Chrissy revealed in October 2002 the devastating loss of their third child, Jack, which she later clarified was the result of a life-saving abortion. She explained, “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion.”

