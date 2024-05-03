Always So Much Fun : Mrs Doubtfire Stars Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson And Lisa Jakub Enjoy Happy Reunion After 31 Years

We all remember the film Mrs.. Doubtfire, don't we? Most of the 90's kids grew up watching that film and perhaps hold different memories as to how we perceive it.

In recent news, Child actors Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson, and Lisa Jakub, who starred in the 1993 comedy classic Mrs. Doubtfire alongside Robin Williams, reunited 31 years after the film's release. Mara Wilson shared photos of their reunion on Thursday.

“So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my Doubtfire siblings! It’s always a joy to see @lisa.jakub and @matthewlawrence,” wrote Wilson on Instagram, sharing a set of pictures with her co-stars in San Francisco on Thursday.

Wilson also revealed that they recently reunited to record an episode of Lawrence's podcast, Brotherly Love, which he hosts with his brothers, Andy and Joey Lawrence. The pictures were also shared by the other stars on their respective social media handles; check them out.

The plot of the film Mrs Doubtfire

Based on the 1987 novel Madame Doubtfire by Anne Fine, Mrs. Doubtfire follows the adventures of a recently divorced actor, portrayed by Robin Williams. The actor disguises himself as an elderly female housekeeper to be able to interact with his children.

The film's narrative then takes an interesting turn as the protagonist, disguised as a woman, attempts to connect with his children. Through this experience, he gains a deeper understanding of the daily challenges and experiences faced by mothers.

Mrs Doubtfire was a hit film at the box office

On November 24, 1993, the film Mrs. Doubtfire was released and became the second highest-grossing film of that year, earning 441 million USD worldwide, as reported by the U.S.-based magazine Variety. This blockbuster also features Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, and Robert Prosky in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, A musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire was in the works in 2015, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Harvey Fierstein (who played Frank Hillard in the movie) and in 2019, the musical held a reading with a cast including Rob McClure, Kate Baldwin, Mario Cantone, and Jake Ryan Flynn

On the work front, Jakub was last seen in Stefan Scaini’s crime thriller Double Frame (2000), Lawrence appeared in Shane Stanley’s action comedy Double Threat (2022), and Wilson starred in the 2021 short film Pre-Emptive Defense.

