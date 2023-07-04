Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson: Are they headed for a split over cheating allegations?

Recent online rumors have sparked concern among fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, raising questions about the relationship status of Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, beloved stars of the show. Speculations suggest that the couple may be going through a difficult separation, allegedly caused by infidelity. This news is particularly disheartening considering their on-screen chemistry and the fact that they fell in love while working on the show, eventually leading to marriage. The couple shares two children, aged 11 and 12, adding to the emotional weight of these rumors if they prove to be true.

A mysterious source about Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

The source of these rumors can be traced back to DeuxMoi, a platform that posted a blind item in their newsletter. An anonymous individual, identifying themselves as sometimes stormy, sent an email with the subject line "not always sunny," hinting at a separation between two married co-stars of a popular and long-running sitcom. According to the email, the alleged infidelity occurred in Wales, raising questions about Rob McElhenney's recent involvement in the country due to his investment in a football club alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Doubts and speculations about Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

While the rumors point to Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, some fans question why they are assuming it's them and not the show's other married couple, Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. However, the mention of Wales as the alleged location of the infidelity aligns more closely with McElhenney's recent engagements. This revelation raises concerns about the potential consequences for their professional collaboration and the future of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Fan reactions on Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson split rumors

Upon hearing these distressing rumors, fans of the show expressed their shock and refusal to accept the possibility of a breakup. Comments flooded social media platforms, with users expressing their denial and disappointment at the potential demise of Rob and Kaitlin's relationship. Some fans lamented the loss of faith in love and hoped that the rumors would prove to be untrue. Observations of Kaitlin Olson's social media activity, or lack thereof, also added fuel to the speculation, as her recent inactivity raised questions about the veracity of the rumors.

