Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson: Are they headed for a split over cheating allegations?

Rumors circulate about the potential separation of Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia due to cheating accusations. Fans express shock and disbelief as they await confirmation.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Jul 04, 2023   |  05:35 PM IST  |  903
(instagram/kaitlinolson)
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson (instagram/kaitlinolson)

Key Highlight

  • Speculations suggest that Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson may be going through a difficult split
  • The couple shares two children, aged 11 and 12

Recent online rumors have sparked concern among fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, raising questions about the relationship status of Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, beloved stars of the show. Speculations suggest that the couple may be going through a difficult separation, allegedly caused by infidelity. This news is particularly disheartening considering their on-screen chemistry and the fact that they fell in love while working on the show, eventually leading to marriage. The couple shares two children, aged 11 and 12, adding to the emotional weight of these rumors if they prove to be true.

A mysterious source about Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

The source of these rumors can be traced back to DeuxMoi, a platform that posted a blind item in their newsletter. An anonymous individual, identifying themselves as sometimes stormy, sent an email with the subject line "not always sunny," hinting at a separation between two married co-stars of a popular and long-running sitcom. According to the email, the alleged infidelity occurred in Wales, raising questions about Rob McElhenney's recent involvement in the country due to his investment in a football club alongside Ryan Reynolds.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds preferred Wrexham FC open bus tour over Met Gala 2023; here’s what we know

ALSO READ: Who was Lance Reddick married to? Everything about actor’s personal life

Doubts and speculations about Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

While the rumors point to Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, some fans question why they are assuming it's them and not the show's other married couple, Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. However, the mention of Wales as the alleged location of the infidelity aligns more closely with McElhenney's recent engagements. This revelation raises concerns about the potential consequences for their professional collaboration and the future of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Fan reactions on Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson split rumors

Upon hearing these distressing rumors, fans of the show expressed their shock and refusal to accept the possibility of a breakup. Comments flooded social media platforms, with users expressing their denial and disappointment at the potential demise of Rob and Kaitlin's relationship. Some fans lamented the loss of faith in love and hoped that the rumors would prove to be untrue. Observations of Kaitlin Olson's social media activity, or lack thereof, also added fuel to the speculation, as her recent inactivity raised questions about the veracity of the rumors.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Day REVEALS how Pete Davidson landed up with a cameo in I Want You Back

Advertisement

FAQs

Are Kaitlin Olson and Rob still together?
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney are still married and have been for almost 15 years. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia costars first met in 2005 during the audition process for the show.
Who is Kaitlin Olson married to?
Rob McElhenney
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!