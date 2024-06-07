Alyson Hannigan Can’t Believe Taylor Swift Referenced American Pie in One of Her Songs

If you thought only your next-door neighbors and you were the next big Taylor Swift fan, you were probably wrong, Actress Alyson Hannigan, who is also a massive Taylor Swift fan, could not believe it when she learned that Taylor Swift had mentioned one of her most beloved films, American Pie, in the lyrics of a Tortured Poets Department song,

Speaking to Vulture, Hannigan said she was eagerly awaiting the release of The Tortured Poets Department, “I listened to the first part, went to sleep, and woke up to Holy Cow; she’s released a second part!” She recalled, “I started listening to it, and when I got to ‘So High School,’ I was like, What?!“ The actress, who qualifies as a major Swiftie, also posted a special update before the release of the album and showed anticipation like a true fan.

In which part did Taylor Swift reference the movie American Pie?

Pop icon Taylor Swift referred to the line in the song titled So High School where she sings, in what fans believe is a reference to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce: “I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night. Your friends are around, so be quiet.”

Furthermore, the actress admitted that she had a big fan moment when she learned that Swift had mentioned her song. She further added that she thought she might have been imagining it and started freaking out, waking her whole family.

However, when her family heard it, they seemed less enthusiastic than she would have liked. But when she called her friend later, the two had an exciting conversation, and she was very happy for the actress. It almost seemed like she had been on a date with Travis and Taylor Swift.

Alyson Hannigan in American Pie

Released in 1999, the first American Pie film featured Alyson Hannigan as Michelle Flaherty, the film's primary love interest, appearing in every film in the series from 1999 to 2012.

In fact, in one of the most iconic moments in the 1999 film, Alyson's character turns to Jason Biggs' character and tells him, ' This one time, at band camp, I stuck a flute in my p****, which became one of her most iconic dialogues to date. The film's title is derived from a scene in which the protagonist is caught masturbating with a pie after being told that the third base feels like "warm apple pie.

The whole hype around the film, along with its star cast, made it a super-hit film series and renewed interest in three direct sequels: American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion.

Meanwhile, Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has 16 tracks, including four bonus tracks, and is available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. It received massive appreciation and after this album, Taylor Swift is no doubt at the top of the music scene in 2024.

