Alyssa Milano opens up on her experience with Covid-19

Actress Alyssa Milano has opened up about her battle with Covid-19, saying she felt she was dying.
Mumbai
In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old actress revealed that she tested positive, after taking three other tests that had indicated she was negative for the coronavirus, reports etonline.com.

"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick," she wrote while sharing a picture of herself wearing an oxygen mask.

"I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE," she added.

The actress continued to narrate her ordeal, saying: "After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19."

"I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all," she added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on

Credits :IANS

