‘Am I going to make this...': When Justin Beiber revealed he was ‘nervous’ to commit to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber, the singer widely known for his smashing and record-breaking songs, found his soulmate in 2018. Bieber had a lot of ups and downs during his growing years. As the singer grew up in the spotlight, his every relationship was scrutinized for some reason or another. But in an interesting turn of events in 2018, the Baby singer found his soulmate Hailey Rhode Baldwin (now Bieber) and got married. While we imagine the proposal to be very romantic and breathtaking, Biber was hesitant. In 2020, Justin Bieber appeared on Ellen DeGeneres show The Ellen Show and revealed he was nervous to commit to his now wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber revealed he was nervous to commit to his wife Hailey Bieber

In a 2020 interview with Ellen DeGenreres, Justin Bieber revealed he was nervous to commit to his wife Hailey Bieber. DeGeneres asked Bieber, “But now, when you proposed to her, were you super nervous? Did you know what you were going to say? Was it like a romantic gesture?"

To which the Baby singer replied, “I was extremely nervous. I felt like in the past we had talked about me asking the question and I felt like she would say yes, so I wasn’t really nervous about her saying yes, but I think it’s just like it’s a thing I was more nervous about. Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know what I say, because that’s a serious commitment?"

Bieber then continued, “When you say you’re going to love someone for better or worse and like to be faithful, that’s huge. Am I able to do that? So I think that was really what I was battling, and I finally was like, You know, I am finally going to make the decision and follow through with it being a husband, and you know, this is what I’ve always wanted, and I’m going to just choose this woman and just do it and commit."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship

Long before they married, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were in an on-and-off relationship. The supermodel originally met the Baby singer in the late aughts, and they finally fell in love. Even though they chose to keep their relationship private, people couldn't stop worrying over it. After a two-year breakup and a surprising reconciliation turned into a whirlwind engagement, Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in a New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018. A year later, they married in front of friends and family in a more official ceremony.

