Am I Ok? Starring Dakota Johnson Drops Official Trailer: Release Date, Streaming Details & More

Dakota Johnson is set to figure out her dating life in her 30s in the new coming-out dramedy, Am I Ok? A directorial debut by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022. Two years later, Am I Ok? will finally be available to viewers as it is scheduled for a release date next month.

The official trailer dropped on Monday, May 20, offering glimpses into Dakota Johnson’s journey of self-discovery and friendship.

Here’s all we know about Dakota Johnson’s upcoming comedy, Am I Ok?

When is the release date?

Max announced Am I Ok? is set to hit the streaming platform on June 6, 2024.

The film originally premiered on 24 January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, becoming a favorite at the event. Am I Ok? received pleasant reviews from critics marking its warming love and friendship plot.

The streaming release date in June could be a possible celebration of Pride Month worldwide.

Stream Am I Ok? on Max

Subscribers can easily stream Am I Ok? starting June 6. However, non-subscribers will have to sign up and choose a plan to be able to stream the movie.

Max offers three different plan options:

Max with Ads is available at $10 per month where viewers will be able to stream movies/TV shows with ads, no offline downloads, and two simultaneous streams. An annual plan of $100 per year can also be opted for.

Max Ad-Free will cost $16 per month for ad-free streaming on the platform, 30 offline downloads, and 1080p HD video playback. The annual plan is priced at $150 per year.

The premium plan, Max Ultimate Ad-Free will cost $20 per month and an annual $200 per year. The plan offers four simultaneous streams, 4K HD Ultra video playback, and 100 offline downloads.

Cast and crew of Am I Ok?

While the spotlight is on Dakota Johnson’s Lucy, and her coming out story, the stellar cast also adds to the movie’s charm.

House of the Dragon’s Sonoya Mizuno co-stars as Lucy’s best friend, Jane. Other cast members include Molly Gordon, Jermaine Fowler, Sean Hayes, Odessa A’zion, and Kiersey Clemons. Director Tig Notaro also makes an appearance as Sheila.

Directed by writers Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, who are also married to each other, the duo bring their comical flair to the plot. Allynne, 38, has starred in the hit comedy The L Word: Generation Q whereas Notaro is known for her thriving comedy career and 2023’s Your Place or Mine.

The autobiographical film was adapted from a script by notable writer Lauren Pomerantz, based on her personal experiences as a queer woman. She has previously worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Saturday Night Live, and Me Myself and I.

Producers include Allynne, Notaro, Pomerantz, Jessica Elbaum, Dakota Johnson, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Ro Donnelly, and Lucy Kitada.

What is the movie about?

Am I Ok? follows longtime buddies Lucy and Jane navigating through life’s ups and downs, in Los Angeles. The storyline centers on Lucy’s exploration of her interests and sexuality at an age perceived to be too late to figure out. At 32, the character has to make terms with her newfound interest in women as she restarts her dating life while her best friend morally supports her and hooks her up with new people. Lucy breaks her secret to Jane before she moves away to London.

The official trailer presents Johnson’s Lucy occasionally vulnerable to her spiraling dating life. “I should’ve figured this out by now,” she can be heard whining in the new trailer. Later, Jane tries to console her saying, “there’s no timeline to figuring it out.”

Am I Ok will be available to stream on Max starting June 6.

