‘Am I worthy?’: When Timothee Chalamet opened up about his dinner with Kanye West and Pete Davidson and how he barely survived

Timothée Chalamet has been the talk of the town ever since the rumors of him dating Kylie Jenner made the rounds. While the duo has not made the relationship official, many sources have reported how the two of them have gotten close as they were spotted kissing each other. However, it was not the first time that the young Hollywood star has been associated with a Kardashian / Jenner. In the past, the Dune actor was clicked having a dinner date with Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , and Pete Davidson for rapper Kid Cudi’s birthday.

Timothee Chalamet was nervous at the dinner party with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Spilling the details about the epic dinner date with Hollywood’s biggest names, the Dune actor described Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's arrival at the outing as an "earthquake". While celebrating Kid Cudi's 35th birthday party at Nobu in 2019, the young actor revealed it was “surreal” for him to just be hanging out with the rapper. During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Show, the actor revealed that he didn’t know the famous then-couple was going to join them for Cudi’s birthday party. “I went to the bathroom. Seriously I sent a text to friends like, ‘Am I worth…like does this make sense?'” said Timothee Chalamet .

While that was not all, he detailed the entrance of Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian. “It was like epic. You feel the energy and I turned around and I was like, ‘Holy sh*t',” said the actor. However, he controlled his nervousness as he returned to the table and felt at more ease. At the dinner party, Kim Kardashian photographed everyone as they all hung out throughout the rest of the evening.

Are Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating?

Reportedly, they both have been one of Hollywood’s most secretive couples to date. Being the Hollywood’s latest celebrity couple, the two were spotted during a PDA-filled date at the US Open. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, and the Oscar-nominated actor, 27, later continued to fuel relationship rumors with a number of recent public appearances, which has convinced that they are dating each other. As Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked in April 2023, they were spotted kissing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September as they made their PDA debut.

