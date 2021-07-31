Amal and George Clooney’s rep breaks silence on VIRAL pregnancy rumours; Here’s what he said

After reports about George and Amal Clooney expecting their 3rd baby went viral, the couple finally decided to address the news. If you didn’t know, earlier today, several outlets reported that the 60-year-old award-winning actor and the 43-year-old human rights lawyer and activist were expecting their third child together. The two already have 4-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

According to OK! US, a source alleged today: “The buzz is they’re having twins again. Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.” “George was overjoyed and couldn't wait to tell everyone," the insider further claimed, adding that the news was "welcomed with well-wishes all around" and that "George was very pleased, and Amal was glowing." Alexander and Ella, the couple's twins, are reported to have been informed about the pregnancy and are "overjoyed" at the prospect of becoming big siblings.

Now, their rep is providing some clarity and speaking out about the news. George Clooney’s rep spoke to Just Jared, and said: “Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true.” Instead, George Clooney has some other exciting things happening in his life: he can add “founder of a school” to his ever-growing resume.

For those unversed with the couple’s charms, George Clooney and Amal Clooney are unquestionably one of Hollywood's power couples, inspiring admirers all around the globe. The pair married in a lovely ceremony in Venice in September 2014, just over a year after they initially began dating, according to reports. Since then, their relationship has blossomed, and earlier this year, the Ocean's Eleven actor spoke about keeping the romance alive with Amal throughout the lockdown.

