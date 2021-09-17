Amal Clooney appointed as one of the 17 special advisers to ICC Prosecutor

Amal Clooney has bagged a new job, and this time she has been appointed as one of the 17 special advisers to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Clooney is a British human rights lawyer, who has married American actor George Clooney has been appointed as a special adviser on Darfur (Sudan).

ICC has announced the news taking to their official website. “The appointments, drawn from different regions of the world with cultural, linguistic, and gender diversity, bring on-board rich expertise and experiences from different legal systems and specializations.” Taking to Twitter, ICC has released pictures of the seventeen prosecutors appointed.

According to the Court, via ET Canada, the initiative has been taken to “strengthen specialization on a wide range of issues touching upon public international law, sexual violence in conflict, crimes against and affecting children, slavery crimes, amongst other priority areas identified by the Prosecutor.”

Take a look at ICC’s tweet:

As for Clooney, she has recently served as the Legal Representative of Victims on behalf of 126 survivors of crimes committed in Darfur, Sudan, her bio in the ICC website states. According to the bio, the human rights lawyer has also represented Yazidi victims of genocide in national courts including in the first genocide case against an ISIS member in Germany.

Clooney’s biography further states that she has also been counsel to the UN Special Rapporteur on Counter-Terrorism and Human Rights, along with being the legal advisor at the UN International Independent Investigation Commission. She has also served as a senior advisor to Kofi Annan on Syria.

