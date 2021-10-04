Amal Clooney REVEALS what George Clooney has taught their twins amid quarantine

George Clooney was accompanied by his wife Amal Clooney for the premiere of his directorial The Tender Bench in LA. During the same, the couple opened up about how they spent their quarantine as a family and particularly spoke about parenting amid the pandemic. It seems the Clooney twins have been learning well and as Amal, they are picking up some key skills from their father and no we are not talking about his excellent acting skills.

During an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, George and Amal were asked about spending quarantine with their twins and the couple dished out some funny details about the same. While George maintained that their kids weren't missing out on much amid the shutdown considering they only turned 4. He further joked about being happy about not having to teach them "trigonometry at home"

Amal then added about what George has actually been teaching the kids and said, "He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops." The actor then defended the need to impart his trickster skills to them saying, "Well, I think those can really pay off over time", via ET.

It's probably a globally known fact that George Clooney is one of Hollywood's biggest pranksters and has managed to fool some of the biggest stars. The actor has spoken about several of his practical jokes on co-stars and many include his bestie and Ocean's Eleven co-stars Brad Pitt.

As for Clooney's latest film, the actor went behind the lens for The Tender Bench which stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan in lead roles. The film is slated to have a streaming release next year.

