Amanda Bynes 'afraid' of fiance Paul Michael, claims finding his 'stash of crack cocaine'

On Thursday, Amanda Bynes in a series of Instagram stories claimed that her fiance Paul Michael has been out of control for some time now. She also revealed in the videos that he apparently has stopped taking his medication and instead has been indulging in alleged drug abuse. Bynes has been making headlines since March when her 9-year conservatorship was terminated.

Now a month in after her conservatorship was revoked, Bynes' life is taking unexpected turns. In her videos, the She's The Man actress disclosed, via Page Six, "Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home." She went on and noted that Michael's behaviour was turning violent as she claimed that he broke all his mother's pictures and even placed a salmon under her bed. Bynes remarked that his erratic behaviour was causing her concern and added, "His behaviour’s alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do."

The 36-year-old star ended her multi-part stories as she added a detail she "forgot to mention" earlier and continued while she recounted that she allegedly "found Paul’s stash of crack cocaine." Bynes claimed that her groom-to-be had been using the drugs for the last six months as well as shared her concern for Paul, "He needs serious help," before she informed her fans that she had "kicked him out" of her house.

Meanwhile, just hours before her streak of revelations Bynes had shared an article about her latest song release with Michael and posted a snap of him on the couch.

