Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV explored the reasons behind actress Amanda Bynes and producer Dan Schneider ending their collaboration.

Why did Amanda Bynes and producer Dan Schneider have a fallout?

Bynes' journey began with her role on All That in the late ’90s, where Schneider’s favoritism towards her was apparent, according to cast member Leon Frierson. Bynes’ father played an active role in her career, especially on set.

Despite their close relationship, Bynes and Schneider eventually collaborated on The Amanda Show, where their bond was evident, though some interactions raised eyebrows among crew members.

Allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced against Schneider, including Bynes giving him on-set massages and fostering a sexually charged atmosphere. Instances of sexualized content in scripts and questionable scenes involving young actors were reported, prompting discomfort among the cast and crew per Docuseries.

Schneider’s involvement in creating adult-oriented content for Bynes as she transitioned into more mature roles on What I Like About You led to tensions with the network and co-creators. Fabian highlighted issues between Bynes and her parents as she desired more independence, culminating in a rumored incident involving police and Schneider's intervention. This event strained relations between Bynes’ parents and Schneider, leading to a professional rift.

The TV series delves into the professional relationship between Bynes and Schneider. Despite challenges, Bynes continued acting, but the relationship between her and Schneider never recovered. Schneider stepped back from some projects, and the show suggests his involvement in Bynes' desire for independence contributed to their falling out.

DanSchneider defended his care for young actors in a statement

Dan Schneider’s spokesperson has released a statement before the TV docuseries' debut, defending his care for young actors.

A source reported to US Weekly that he released a statement before the show's debut: "Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not. He understood what they were going through and he was their biggest champion. The fact is many of the kids on these shows are put in the untenable position of becoming the breadwinner for their families and the pressure that comes along with that,

It continued, “Add on top of that the difficulties of growing up and having to do so under the spotlight while working a demanding job, all as a child. That is why there are many levels of standards, executives, lawyers, teachers and parents everywhere, all the time, on every set, every day. However, it is still a hard place to be a kid and nobody knew that better than Dan.”

Amanda Bynes's journey till now

Dan Schneider, 58, discovered Bynes, 37, performing at the Los Angeles Laugh Factory as a child, which led to her appearances on All That and eventually her sketch series, The Amanda Show. "Dan saw her and immediately knew she would be a star,” recalls director Virgil L. Fabian, in the Doc.

Despite Schneider’s pivotal role in Bynes’ success, the duo parted ways as she ventured into more mature projects. Bynes, a household name since the early 2000s, has battled mental health issues, leading to her temporary conservatorship in August 2013.

In 2022, Bynes filed to terminate her conservatorship, claiming mental fitness to manage her affairs. However, her struggles persisted, including a psychiatric hold in March 2023 and subsequent detentions for mental health evaluations. Despite setbacks, Bynes announced plans for a podcast and pursuing a manicurist license.

The series airs on March 17 and 18 and explores the complexities of working in children's television, including the challenges faced by young stars like Amanda Bynes.