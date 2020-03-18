Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael are expecting their first child; share photos of ultrasound

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared the happy news as posted an ultrasound of their baby, captioning the photo, "Baby in the making."

Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. The former actress had announced her engagement to a mystery man with an Instagram post but did not reveal her partner’s identity until recently. The only thing she had mentioned about the man was that he is the love of her life. The couple are now getting ready to welcome their first child. Taking to Instagram, Paul shared the happy news as posted an ultrasound of their baby, captioning the photo, "Baby in the making."

Amanda, too, took to the website to share her excitement as she wrote, "Baby on board!," alongside the photo of her ultrasound. The couple, however, seemed to have taken down the pictures since first sharing it. A source, however, confirmed the news to E!News. "It's true, Amanda is pregnant. She's very, very early. Her parents know," the source said.

Take a look at the ultrasound photos shared by Amanda and Paul:

The news of Amanda's pregnancy comes days after their brief split. Just last week, People had revealed that Amanda and Michael had split, just a little after three weeks after the former actress announced their engagement. While they have now reunited, a source informed E! that the possibility of Amanda and Paul walking down the aisle seems 'unlikely'.

