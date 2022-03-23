Amanda Bynes' conservatorship nullified by judge after nearly 9 years

Following the free Britney online campaign, the pop sensation Britney Spears had obtained legal emancipation from her years-long conservatorship. Walking on the same path, on Tuesday, Amanda Bynes who was under a conservatorship for nearly nine years is finally liberated as the legal bindings on her were terminated by a judge during the court hearing on March 22.

The decision was not a surprise of any sort as the conservatorship was expected to be nullified during the hearing. Bynes did not even attend the court hearing as her attorney represented her and stood in court in her place. In 2013, Bynes' mother Lynn was granted her temporary conservatorship after the actress had numerous run-ins with the cops and allegedly had set a driveway on fire on top of which she was subjected to an involuntary psychiatric hold following her hospitalization which led to Bynes' mother being given her full conservatorship in the following year.

In a previous chat with Variety, Bynes' attorney David A. Esquibias revealed that Bynes' was looking forward to the end of her conservatorship and shared how excited he was for his client. He also remarked that Bynes herself was thrilled for her new life with more space and privacy. Esquibias then mentioned, "We’re all excited and we’re all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen."

For those unversed, Amanda Bynes rose to fame as a child star and first hit the radar in the 90s when she appeared on the Nickelodean show All That. She then continued to star in multiple films and worked with rising big names, in She's The Man she acted opposite Channing Tatum and in Easy A she acted alongside Emma Stone.

ALSO READ Amanda Bynes is ENGAGED but won’t disclose the name of her partner; Here’s what we know