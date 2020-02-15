Amanda Bynes is ENGAGED but won’t disclose the name of her partner; Here’s what we know

Amanda Bynes announced the news of her engagement on Instagram with a picture of her ring but did not reveal the identity of her partner. Read on to know more.

Amanda Bynes announced her engagement to a mystery man with an Instagram post but did not reveal her partner’s identity. The only thing she mentioned about the man was that he is the love of her life. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” wrote in the caption. The 33-year-old actress has been active on social media for the past few months. A day before New Year’s eve Amanda shared her face tattoo – a heart – on Instagram and the people were hoping it was temporary.

However, Last week, she again shared a picture, a mirror selfie, and her tattoo was still there. In the selfie, the singer can be seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger, although it is not clearly visible. And now, the actress has given her fans a full-on look at her rock and it is massive! In addition to her stunning ring, the picture also features another hand with a gold band on the engagement finger. In the past, Amanda sparked romance rumours with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and her Sydney White co-star Matt Long. However, speculations were never confirmed.

The actress has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, addiction, and other mental health issues. According to a report by Daily Mail, the actress checked out of a sober living facility last year and decided to live with her parents until she found a place in LA, ET reported. In an interview with Paper Magazine, the actress opened up about her struggles. She said he lost the purpose of life after she stopped getting work. Since she had a lot of time on her hands, she developed a drug abuse problem.

