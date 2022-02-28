Amanda Bynes files for termination of 9 years old conservatorship

Following the footsteps of pop sensation Britney Spears, actress Amanda Bynes is also stepping up to end her conservatorship after 9 years of being under it. According to reports via ET, Bynes filed to resolve her conservatorship in California's Ventura County Superior Court. The hearing for the She's The Man actress' petition is scheduled to take place in March 2022.

David A. Esquibias, Bynes' attorney, told People as per ET, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." The conservatorship gave Bynes' mother Lynn Bynes legal control over the What a Girl Wants star. This gives Lynn the right to dictate everything from personal to financial and even medical affairs of the actress. Bynes came under the conservatorship in August 2013 when she was 27 years old.

For the unversed, Bynes was subjected to such a decision due to several unfortunate encounters with the police and even an imposed psychiatric hold. The actress had also admitted previously that she had drug abuse problems during this time. In 2014, Bynes had also revealed in an abrupt tweet that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

However, in a conversation with ET, Bynes' attorney cleared the air and disclosed that the 35-year-old actress had been enjoying the fruits of a quiet life and that she was indeed doing well. The lawyer went on and mentioned that Bynes was living near a beach and was attending school while working hard to obtain a Bachelor's degree.

ALSO READ Britney Spears is finally free, conservatorship formally TERMINATED after 13 years