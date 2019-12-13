Amanda Bynes flees sober living facility, family worries she may go back to drugs

Actress Amanda Bynes has sparked concern after she suddenly "fled" a sober living facility which she called home.

The former Nickelodeon star reportedly left the sober house a week ago, months after she completed rehab, reports aceshowbiz.com. In addition to leaving the sober house, a source said: "She dropped out of the FIDM bachelor degree programme she enrolled in... (and) is not working." A portal The Blast reported that she stopped complying with her court-ordered conservatorship, making her parents so worried about her well-being. Word is that when her parents learned that she left the sober house, they attempted to connect with her and convince her to return to the facility, but she refused. For these reasons, Bynes, her parents and her lawyers met in court on Thursday to ask for a judge's help in figuring out the next steps for the actress. Her parents are reportedly begging the court to put their daughter back into treatment by any means necessary.

Another source told E! News that there's very little chance that Bynes would be agreeing to return to the sober house, but assured that the actress is "not doing drugs" again and is mentally and physically okay. The source added that Amanda's "doing better now." "She may not go back (to the facility), but again, she's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay. She does not have to go back but it's unclear what's going to happen," the so-called insider explained. The source added that the actress is "open to getting help," which sounds good enough for her parents. "In court her parents were reassured that she's doing well and okay and that everything is back on track

Credits :IANS

