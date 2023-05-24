Amanda Bynes health update: Star leading ‘sad and isolated life’ after psychiatric stay

Previously, Amanda Bynes was spotted roaming the Los Angeles street naked in March. It was believed that she had been living on the street for days and sparked mental health concerns over the same. Reportedly, she even called 911 on herself and she was taken to a nearby police station where it was determined that She Was The Man star needed to be placed on a 5150 hold.

Bynes' ex-fiancé – Paul Michael claimed that she was off her medications during the psychiatric episode. Here is a health update on Amanda Bynes after she was released from psychiatric stay.

Amanda Bynes health update

According to Page Six, Amanda Bynes has been feeling ‘sad and isolated’ ever since she was discharged from weeks-long stay at the mental health stay facility. She has been living alone at her own home after release from psychiatric stay and doesn’t seem to have a big support system in her life, as per TMZ. However, Bynes has a good connection with her parents and siblings with whom she connects from ‘time to time’.

Bynes was cleared by medical staff and released from the psych ward in April after a three week long stay.

Amanda Bynes also has been a good patient by seeing therapists, attending outpatient treatments, and taking her medicines on time. However, according to TMZ, people in Bynes’ inner circle are concerned that she might get together with her toxic ex-fiancé Paul Michael, who was not there for the actress when she was struggling. Reportedly, Amanda has also lost interest in her earlier passions of being a nail technician and fashion designing, as she is trying to recover.

Amanda Bynes mental health struggle

Amanda Bynes struggled with substance abuse and was earlier diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Last March, she was freed from eight-year conservatorship.

